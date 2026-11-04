Climate change and health: Doctor explains how extreme weather increases the risk of infections, respiratory problems and anxiety

Climate change is no longer just an environmental issue but an emerging public health concern. While heatwaves and heatstroke are among its most visible consequences, rising temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, humidity, and extreme weather conditions are also contributing to several lesser-known health problems.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Divya Gopal, additional director, internal medicine, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, explains how climate change is affecting human health in multiple ways. (Also read: TikTok star Marcel Johnson dies at 32: Doctor explains stomach cancer warning signs and risk factors )

Rising night-time temperatures and sleep disruption “Climate change is no longer an environmental issue but rather a public health problem. Although heatwaves and heatstroke are the most visible effects of climate change, increasing temperatures, changing rainfall patterns, humidity and extreme weather conditions have led to several health issues that often go unnoticed,” says Dr Gopal.

One such emerging concern is the effect of rising night-time temperatures on sleep. According to the Lancet Countdown Report, Indians have lost approximately 64 hours of sleep annually between 2021 and 2025 owing to increasing night-time temperatures.

“The rise in night-time temperatures can significantly affect sleep quality and duration. A lack of adequate sleep impacts a person’s ability to focus, affects the immune system, disrupts hormonal levels and takes a toll on mental well-being. Chronic sleep deprivation may also contribute to health conditions such as high blood pressure,” explains Dr Gopal.

Impact on heart, kidney and respiratory health “People living with hypertension, heart disease, kidney disorders and heart failure are particularly vulnerable during extreme heat conditions. The additional workload on the heart, combined with dehydration, can worsen existing health problems. Heat-induced dehydration may also reduce blood flow to the kidneys, affecting their functioning,” says Dr Gopal.

Climate change and air pollution often go hand in hand, further worsening respiratory health. "Increased exposure to dust, smoke, pollen and other airborne irritants can trigger respiratory symptoms, particularly among individuals who are already prone to asthma, COPD and other lung conditions,” explains Dr Gopal.