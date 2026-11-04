TikTok star Marcel Johnson dies at 32: Doctor explains stomach cancer warning signs and risk factors

TikTok creator Marcel Johnson has died at the age of 32 following a 15-month battle with stomach cancer. His wife, Taylor Johnson, announced the news through an emotional Instagram post on Monday, revealing that he passed away at 4:45 pm after a prolonged battle with the disease.

Marcel, who was a father of five, was diagnosed with cancer in August 2025. Throughout his treatment, he had been documenting his health journey and sharing updates with his followers on social media. (Also read: Festive food safety: Doctors explain how repeatedly reheating leftovers and improperly storing sweets can trigger foodborne infections )

His death has once again drawn attention to cancer diagnoses among younger adults and the importance of recognising potential warning signs early.

In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vishal Khurana, principal director and head of gastroenterology and hepatobiliary sciences at Metro Hospital, Faridabad, discusses the warning signs of stomach cancer in young adults, the possible risk factors and who may be more vulnerable to the disease.