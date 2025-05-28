Did a brand campaign just accidentally confirm Aaron Taylor-Johnson is the new James Bond? Internet is convinced

Has the new James Bond's identity been leaked accidentally by a watch brand of all things? Social media users sure are convinced. Before you are confused, let's clarify that this is all speculation, but not without a historical precedent and some basis. A new announcement by luxury watch company Omega has sparked speculations about the new Bond actor. This is because Omega is the official partner of the 007 franchise. (Also read: Pierce Brosnan ‘tips his hat’ to Aaron Taylor-Johnson to be the next James Bond: He has the chops, talent, charisma) Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been signed as the global ambassador for Omega, James Bond series' official partner.

Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the new James Bond?

Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson was recently announced as Omega's new global brand ambassador. The luxury watchmaker, which has been the official timepiece of all James Bond films, took to social media last week and shared pictures of the actor in their office. "OMEGA welcomes Aaron Taylor-Johnson to our watchmaking home in Bienne. The actor and Golden Globe winner stepped into our watchmaking home for an exclusive tour, meeting the watchmakers behind our timepieces," the caption read.

The comments section was immediately filled with people wondering if he is the new Bond, too. "Bro has to be the new James Bond at this point," suggested one. "Do I hear the 007 theme?" added another. One comment simply read: "Is this a hint?"

But while the comments were only wild speculations, some eagle-eyed internet sleuths added some basis to the theory. In the past, both Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan were global brand ambassadors of Omega. Interestingly, both actors were brought on board months before they were announced as the new James Bond - Craig in 2005, ahead of Casino Royale and Brosnan in 1994, ahead of GoldenEye.

Many noted that neither actor was publicly announced as brand ambassadors until they were announced as the new Bond, though. Others countered that those signings happened before the age of social media. So far, there has been no official update from Amazon MGM Studios, the new custodian of the Bond franchise, about who will take over from Daniel Craig as the new 007.

About Aaron Taylor-Johnson

The 34-year-old Aaron is an English actor, best known for playing Kick-Ass in the film of the same name as well as appearing as Pietro Maximoff in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He started as a child actor, appearing in films like Shanghai Knights, before finding fame with his portrayal of John Lennon in the biopic Nowhere Boy. A Golden Globe winner for Nocturnal Animals, he has appeared in big-budget films like Tenet (2020), Bullet Train (2022) and The Fall Guy, and Nosferatu (both 2024).

In 2024, it was reported that Aaron is among the frontrunners for the new Bond, but it was never confirmed by the actor or the studio.

The new James Bond movies

Daniel Craig stepped down as James Bond after No Time To Die, the 2021 blockbuster. Since then, the franchise has been in a state of flux. Earlier this year, in a move that sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry, the iconic film franchise was taken over by Amazon MGM Studios. Longtime producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli stepped back.

As per details of the historic agreement, Amazon MGM Studios, Michael and Barbara have formed a new joint venture to house the James Bond intellectual property rights. The three parties will remain co-owners of the iconic franchise, but Amazon MGM will have creative control.

Now, Amazon will decide which actor will take over the famous character. There is still no time frame for when that will happen or when the next film will be made.

The Bond films were launched by Albert "Cubby" Broccoli in 1962, before his daughter and stepson took over. Amazon MGM Studios was formed when Amazon bought Bond's parent studio in 2022. So far, Eon's series has seen 6 actors play James Bond in 25 films - Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig.