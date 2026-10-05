Sugary drinks associated with stomach cancer? Study raises questions about our beverage choices, cancer specialist explains risk

Could sugary drinks be linked to stomach cancer? A 2026 study published in the journal Gastro Hep Advances tracked beverage intake to examine whether sugar-sweetened and low-calorie drinks differ in their relationship with gastric cancer. The research raises questions about what we drink. Also Read | General physician says ‘people with ADHD burn out 2 to 3 times faster than everyone else’; explains difference between the two To understand the study and the implications it draws for our beverage choices, HT Lifestyle spoke with Dr Rupjyoti Sarma, cancer physician at M|O|C Cancer Care Mumbai. According to him, the research has raised an interesting question: could regularly drinking sugar-sweetened beverages be associated with a higher risk of stomach cancer? The study: could sugary drinks be associated with stomach cancer? Dr Rupjyoti explained that the study followed 1,12,284 participants from two large US health-professional cohorts over more than 3.2 million person-years. The researchers recorded 278 cases of gastric cancer, finding that: “People consuming more than one sugar-sweetened beverage a day had 2.45 times the incidence of gastric cancer compared with those consuming less than one serving a month.”

Could regularly drinking sugar-sweetened beverages be associated with a higher risk of stomach cancer?

The result was the same even after accounting for factors such as body weight, smoking, alcohol, diabetes, physical activity and overall diet. However, this does not mean that sugary drinks have been proven to cause stomach cancer, Dr Rupjyoti underlined. The limitations According to him, this was an observational study, meaning the researchers observed dietary habits and subsequent cancer diagnoses rather than assigning people to consume sugary drinks. “Such studies can identify associations but cannot establish cause and effect,” Dr Rupjyoti stated. Moreover, the study also had limitations: “information about ‘helicobacter pylori’ infection was available only for a smaller subgroup, while detailed information about family history, previous endoscopy, and the exact location of the stomach tumour was limited. Most participants were also from predominantly white US populations, so the findings cannot simply be assumed to apply equally to Indians.” Why this distinction matters in India According to the cancer specialist, that distinction matters in India, where stomach cancer remains an important health concern. “GLOBOCAN 2022 estimated more than 43,000 new stomach cancer cases among Indian men alone,” he revealed. “Stomach cancer is influenced by several factors, and sugary drinks should not be viewed in isolation. Age, family history, obesity, smoking, dietary patterns and particularly chronic H. pylori infection can all influence risk,” the cancer specialist added.

Stomach cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related deaths globally. (Shutterstock)