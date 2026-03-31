Cancer physician explains how carrying extra weight can raise women’s risk of ovarian cancer; shares prevention tips
Cancer physician Dr Ritu Dave explains how obesity can quietly raise ovarian cancer risk and shares simple lifestyle steps women can take to stay healthy.
Obesity is often linked to a host of health issues, from heart disease to diabetes, but its connection to cancer, particularly ovarian cancer, remains a topic of growing concern. As the prevalence of obesity continues to rise globally, researchers and healthcare professionals are closely examining whether carrying excess weight could increase a woman’s risk of developing ovarian cancer.
To shed light on this important issue, Dr Ritu Dave, cancer physician at M|O|C Cancer Care, Pune, shares with HT Lifestyle the latest findings, key risk factors, and practical steps women can take to stay proactive about their ovarian health. (Also read: Are you at risk of throat cancer? Bengaluru oncologist shares how a 48-year-old woman’s symptoms led to early detection )
How obesity increase the risk of ovarian cancer
“Excess body fat doesn’t just add kilos, it changes how your body functions. Obesity can lead to hormonal imbalance, chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, all of which create an environment where cancer cells may thrive,” says Dr Ritu.
Medical evidence increasingly links obesity and metabolic abnormalities with a heightened risk of gynaecological cancers, including ovarian cancer. A recent Indian Council of Medical Research–led study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research on October 10, 2025, found that women with metabolic syndrome are nearly three times more likely to develop ovarian cancer compared with those without the condition.
Metabolic syndrome (MeS) comprises a cluster of conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol levels and excess body fat, particularly around the waist, which together raise the risk of diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. The study also highlights the strength of this association and underscores the importance of preventive measures.
Globally, systematic reviews and meta‑analyses have explored the link between metabolic syndrome and gynaecological cancers. For example, a systematic review published in Frontiers in Endocrinology examined evidence on metabolic syndrome and ovarian cancer risk, emphasising the biological plausibility of the connection even as individual study results vary.
“Fat tissue is not inert, it produces hormones and inflammatory signals that can fuel cancer development,” Dr Dave explains. “That’s why weight management is not just about fitness but also about reducing long‑term cancer risk.”
How can women reduce their risk of ovarian cancer
Despite mounting evidence, awareness about ovarian cancer and its risk factors remains low in India. The ICMR study showed that only about 28 per cent of women were aware of ovarian cancer and its risk factors, including obesity. This gap often leads to delayed diagnosis, with many cases detected at advanced stages when symptoms are vague, and screening tools are limited.
“Early detection is key, but women need to understand what puts them at risk in the first place,” Dr Dave says. “Obesity is a modifiable risk factor, addressing it early can change the trajectory of a woman’s health.”
The good news is that risk can be reduced. Early lifestyle interventions such as maintaining a healthy weight, regular exercise and balanced nutrition play a crucial preventive role. “Obesity doesn’t have to be a life sentence,” Dr Dave notes. “Simple steps like daily physical activity, mindful eating and stress management can significantly lower a woman’s risk of developing not only ovarian cancer but other serious diseases too.”
In a fast‑growing urban environment, prioritising weight management is increasingly about more than just appearance, it’s about long‑term health and cancer prevention.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAkanksha Agnihotri
Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.Read More
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