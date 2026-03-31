Cancer physician explains how carrying extra weight can raise women’s risk of ovarian cancer; shares prevention tips

Obesity is often linked to a host of health issues, from heart disease to diabetes, but its connection to cancer, particularly ovarian cancer, remains a topic of growing concern. As the prevalence of obesity continues to rise globally, researchers and healthcare professionals are closely examining whether carrying excess weight could increase a woman’s risk of developing ovarian cancer. Dr Ritu Dave emphasises that obesity raises the risk of ovarian cancer through hormonal imbalance and chronic inflammation. (Freepik) To shed light on this important issue, Dr Ritu Dave, cancer physician at M|O|C Cancer Care, Pune, shares with HT Lifestyle the latest findings, key risk factors, and practical steps women can take to stay proactive about their ovarian health. (Also read: Are you at risk of throat cancer? Bengaluru oncologist shares how a 48-year-old woman’s symptoms led to early detection ) How obesity increase the risk of ovarian cancer “Excess body fat doesn’t just add kilos, it changes how your body functions. Obesity can lead to hormonal imbalance, chronic inflammation and insulin resistance, all of which create an environment where cancer cells may thrive,” says Dr Ritu. Medical evidence increasingly links obesity and metabolic abnormalities with a heightened risk of gynaecological cancers, including ovarian cancer. A recent Indian Council of Medical Research–led study, published in the Indian Journal of Medical Research on October 10, 2025, found that women with metabolic syndrome are nearly three times more likely to develop ovarian cancer compared with those without the condition.

Ovarian cancer develops in the ovaries, fallopian tubes, or lining of the abdomen. (Shutterstock)

Metabolic syndrome (MeS) comprises a cluster of conditions such as high blood pressure, high blood sugar, abnormal cholesterol levels and excess body fat, particularly around the waist, which together raise the risk of diabetes, heart disease and certain cancers. The study also highlights the strength of this association and underscores the importance of preventive measures. Globally, systematic reviews and meta‑analyses have explored the link between metabolic syndrome and gynaecological cancers. For example, a systematic review published in Frontiers in Endocrinology examined evidence on metabolic syndrome and ovarian cancer risk, emphasising the biological plausibility of the connection even as individual study results vary. “Fat tissue is not inert, it produces hormones and inflammatory signals that can fuel cancer development,” Dr Dave explains. “That’s why weight management is not just about fitness but also about reducing long‑term cancer risk.” How can women reduce their risk of ovarian cancer Despite mounting evidence, awareness about ovarian cancer and its risk factors remains low in India. The ICMR study showed that only about 28 per cent of women were aware of ovarian cancer and its risk factors, including obesity. This gap often leads to delayed diagnosis, with many cases detected at advanced stages when symptoms are vague, and screening tools are limited.

Dr Ritu Dave highlights the link between obesity and ovarian cancer, stating that early lifestyle changes can mitigate risks. (Freepik)