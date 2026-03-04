Are you at risk of throat cancer? Bengaluru oncologist shares how a 48-year-old woman’s symptoms led to early detection
Dr Sindhu Paul Kavalakkat highlights the importance of recognising persistent symptoms of throat cancer, which can easily mimic minor issues.
Most of us are quick to self-medicate. A sore throat? We reach for lozenges. A mild burning sensation? Probably acidity. A hoarse voice? Must be the weather. But when these small changes linger for weeks, they deserve more than guesswork.
Throat cancer often develops quietly in the pharynx or larynx. In its early stages, it can mimic common infections. The difference lies in persistence. Symptoms that refuse to settle despite medication are the body’s way of asking for attention. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes. (Also read: Psychiatrist with 22 years of experience shares ‘best things’ to do every morning for your mental health )
Dr Sindhu Paul Kavalakkat, Consultant, Radiation Oncology, based in Bengaluru, shares with HT Lifestyle early symptoms, risk factors, and prevention tips for throat cancer.
Symptoms you should not ignore
According to Dr Kavalakkat, some early signs of throat cancer may seem ordinary but should not be ignored:
- Persistent difficulty swallowing
- A lump or swelling in the neck
- Sore throat that does not resolve
- Hoarseness lasting more than two to three weeks
- Unexplained weight loss
- Ear pain without signs of infection
"If any of these symptoms persist, it is crucial to seek a medical evaluation promptly. Waiting can allow the disease to progress silently, making treatment more challenging," he adds.
How 48-year-old woman detect her throat cancer early
For Srilakshmi, 48, the first sign was simple, she was struggling to eat normally. At first, she assumed it would pass. Weeks went by. When the difficulty persisted for nearly two months, she sought medical advice. Investigations confirmed throat cancer.
Dr Kavalakkat shares, "Throat cancer often begins quietly, and early symptoms can easily be mistaken for minor infections or irritation. The key is persistence, if difficulty swallowing, a sore throat, or hoarseness lasts for more than two to three weeks, it’s crucial to seek medical attention. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes."
According to Dr Kavalakkat, Srilakshmi’s treatment involved 35 sessions of radiotherapy along with weekly chemotherapy. The weeks were physically exhausting, but a carefully structured plan allowed her to remain at home between sessions, conserving her strength. Gradually, her swallowing improved, and follow-up scans showed no evidence of disease.
"Radiation to the neck can sometimes affect the thyroid gland," Dr Kavalakkat explains. "This is manageable with medication and regular monitoring, as seen in Srilakshmi’s case." Today, she is cancer-free and has returned to her routine life, with periodic follow-ups to monitor her health. Her experience underscores a crucial truth: a single, persistent symptom can be the earliest warning sign.
Who is at risk
Several factors increase the likelihood of throat cancer:
- Tobacco use in any form
- Heavy alcohol consumption
- Human papillomavirus (HPV) infection
- Poor oral hygiene
- Long-term exposure to certain chemicals
"In India, tobacco remains the leading risk factor," Dr Kavalakkat notes. “The combination of tobacco and alcohol significantly increases the risk, and awareness is key to prevention.”
Prevention and early detection
Reducing risk begins with everyday choices. Avoid tobacco entirely, limit alcohol intake, and maintain good oral hygiene. Seek medical advice for symptoms that last beyond a few weeks. HPV vaccination, where appropriate, may also reduce risk. Routine health check-ups are especially important for individuals over 40 with a history of tobacco exposure. "Listening to your body and seeking help early can save lives," Dr Kavalakkat emphasises.
Throat cancer is treatable, particularly when identified early. Modern radiotherapy and chemotherapy approaches are more targeted, and while side effects exist, many are manageable with proper follow-up.
"Do not normalise lingering discomfort," Dr Kavalakkat emphasises. "Even seemingly minor symptoms can be early warning signs. Timely action can mean the difference between prolonged treatment and a smooth recovery."
Srilakshmi’s journey is more than surviving cancer. It is a reminder that paying attention, seeking help promptly, and staying consistent with follow-up care can turn uncertainty into hope.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
