Are you at risk of throat cancer? Bengaluru oncologist shares how a 48-year-old woman’s symptoms led to early detection

"If any of these symptoms persist, it is crucial to seek a medical evaluation promptly. Waiting can allow the disease to progress silently, making treatment more challenging," he adds.

According to Dr Kavalakkat, some early signs of throat cancer may seem ordinary but should not be ignored:

Throat cancer often develops quietly in the pharynx or larynx. In its early stages, it can mimic common infections. The difference lies in persistence. Symptoms that refuse to settle despite medication are the body's way of asking for attention. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes.

Most of us are quick to self-medicate. A sore throat? We reach for lozenges. A mild burning sensation? Probably acidity. A hoarse voice? Must be the weather. But when these small changes linger for weeks, they deserve more than guesswork.

How 48-year-old woman detect her throat cancer early For Srilakshmi, 48, the first sign was simple, she was struggling to eat normally. At first, she assumed it would pass. Weeks went by. When the difficulty persisted for nearly two months, she sought medical advice. Investigations confirmed throat cancer.

Dr Kavalakkat shares, "Throat cancer often begins quietly, and early symptoms can easily be mistaken for minor infections or irritation. The key is persistence, if difficulty swallowing, a sore throat, or hoarseness lasts for more than two to three weeks, it’s crucial to seek medical attention. Early detection can significantly improve treatment outcomes."

According to Dr Kavalakkat, Srilakshmi’s treatment involved 35 sessions of radiotherapy along with weekly chemotherapy. The weeks were physically exhausting, but a carefully structured plan allowed her to remain at home between sessions, conserving her strength. Gradually, her swallowing improved, and follow-up scans showed no evidence of disease.

"Radiation to the neck can sometimes affect the thyroid gland," Dr Kavalakkat explains. "This is manageable with medication and regular monitoring, as seen in Srilakshmi’s case." Today, she is cancer-free and has returned to her routine life, with periodic follow-ups to monitor her health. Her experience underscores a crucial truth: a single, persistent symptom can be the earliest warning sign.