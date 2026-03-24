World Tuberculosis Day 2026: Respiratory physician shares differences between common cold and TB
If you have been coughing for a while, it is important to rule out the possibility of TB, as tuberculosis has similar signs too.
World Tuberculosis Day 2026: World TB Day is celebrated on March 24 and is geared to raise awareness and educate people about tuberculosis, a bacterial infection that primarily affects the lungs. As per the WHO, this year's campaign theme is ‘Yes! We can TB: Led by countries, powered by people.’ With active precautions, early detection, and timely treatment, this infectious disease can be controlled, and its spread significantly reduced.
ALSO READ: World Tuberculosis Day: Proper treatment, not fear, is what TB requires: Experts
So, early detection is absolutely crucial for both essential treatment and for curbing the spread of infection. However, certain symptoms can overlap with those of the common cold. You can miss the early warning signs. This is why it becomes so critical to understand how TB symptoms differ from those of a typical cold.
We asked Dr Radhika Banka, consultant respiratory physician at Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre, Mahim, to share a better clarity on how TB can differ from a common cold.
Why is it important to differentiate TB from the common cold early?
“As a pulmonologist, I urge you to pay closer attention, because not every persistent cough is trivial," she remarked. Dr Banka explained that tuberculosis, one of the world's oldest and deadliest infectious diseases, continues to claim over three lakh lives in India each year, often because it is initially mistaken for a prolonged common cold.
What happens is that people are familiar with the common cold, which leads to complacency and, eventually, delayed diagnosis. This misinterpretation also allows the infection to spread. Therefore, it becomes absolutely essential to take a persistent cough seriously, as it is not always just a simple sign of a cold.
The difference between the common cold and tuberculosis
The doctor insisted that the distinction matters greatly, as delayed treatment can lead to serious complications. She highlighted one major risk: "Abandoned or delayed treatment risks drug-resistant TB, which is far harder to cure.”
She went on to explain that the common cold is caused by viruses, most often rhinoviruses, and typically lasts 7 to 10 days. It includes symptoms such as a runny or blocked nose, sneezing, a mild sore throat, and sometimes a low-grade fever. But how is TB different?
Sharing some of the hallmark signs of tuberculosis, she noted, “The key sign of tuberculosis is a productive cough lasting more than two weeks, one that may bring up blood-tinged sputum. This is accompanied by drenching night sweats, unexplained weight loss, persistent low-grade fever that spikes in the evenings, and profound fatigue.”
The treatment also differs significantly, as a cold typically resolves on its own with rest and hydration, whereas TB does not. "TB demands an immediate medical evaluation — sputum tests and a chest X-ray - followed by a strict six to nine-month course of treatment,” Dr Banka added.
In the end, while cold usually is short-lived, TB, when unchecked, can be progressive and persistent. The differences are also rooted in duration and severity. Along with cough, there are many unexplained signs which may point to TB. If doubtful, whether your cough is a regular common cold or something better, always better to consult a doctor and rule anything suspicious out.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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