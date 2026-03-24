A pulmonologist busts common myths around Tuberculosis: From infection risks to treatment facts
On the occasion of World Tuberculosis Day, a senior pulmonologist shares facts to bust tuberculosis misconceptions.
Observed on March 24, World Tuberculosis Day is celebrated every year to build public awareness about the global epidemic of tuberculosis and aims to dispel dangerous misconceptions that hinder diagnosis and treatment. HT lifestyle spoke to Dr Prashanth Mukka, Senior Consultant Pulmonology at Citizens Speciality Hospital, to debunk widespread Tuberculosis myths.
Also read | Five priorities for India to eliminate TB
Dr Prashanth Mukka said, “Despite decades of medical advancement, Tuberculosis (TB) continues to be clouded by stigma and misinformation. These myths often delay diagnosis and treatment, making awareness as critical as medication.”
1. It is a disease of the past
Most people think that tuberculosis was an epidemic; however, Dr Prashanth highlighted that TB remains one of the world’s leading infectious killers, with India carrying a significant burden. It is very much a present-day public health challenge.
2. It only affects the lungs
Dr Prashanth states that while pulmonary TB is common, the infection can also impact the brain, spine, lymph nodes, and other organs, known as extrapulmonary TB.
3. TB spreads through touch or sharing food
Dr Mukka clearly states that tuberculosis is infectious in nature and spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, not via handshakes, utensils, or food.
4. Only certain people get TB
According to Dr Mukka, although malnutrition, smoking, and low immunity increase risk, TB can affect anyone exposed to the bacteria.
5. TB is incurable
Most people think that tuberculosis is incurable. However, Dr Mukka mentions that with timely diagnosis and the correct drug regimen, TB is completely curable. The key lies in adherence to treatment.
6. You can stop medicines once you feel better
There is a misconception that stopping medicines once tuberculosis symptoms subside is normal. However, Dr Mukka said, “Symptoms may subside early, but stopping treatment midway can lead to drug-resistant TB; a far more dangerous condition.”
7. TB patients must be socially isolated
Being infectious in nature, tuberculosis patients feel isolated. However, isolation fuels stigma. Once treatment begins, patients quickly become non-infectious and can safely resume normal interactions with precautions.
8. It’s a hereditary disease
Dr Mukka busted one of the biggest myths that tuberculosis is hereditary. He clearly states that TB does not run in families genetically. It spreads through bacteria in the air, not through genes.
9. The BCG vaccine prevents TB for life
The BCG vaccine is considered life-restoring for tuberculosis patients. However, this vaccine offers partial protection, especially in children, but does not guarantee lifelong immunity.
10. TB only affects low-income populations
Dr Mukka explains that tuberculosis is not defined by socio-economic status. Urban lifestyles, stress, and weakened immunity can put anyone at risk.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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