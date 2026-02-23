Himachal rolls out scheme to tackle malnutrition

Himachal government is set to launch the Indira Gandhi Matri Shishu Sankalp Yojna (IGMSSY) with an outlay of ₹207.11 crore to strengthen women and child healthcare services and combat malnutrition in the state. Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. (File)

The scheme aims to improve the nutritional status of children aged six months to six years, pregnant women and lactating mothers by ensuring enhanced supplementary nutrition with adequate calories, protein and essential micronutrients.

Under the scheme, early identification, continuous monitoring and effective management of high-risk groups, including Severely Acute Malnourished (SAM) and Moderately Acute Malnourished (MAM) children, as well as low birth weight infants, will be ensured through strengthened referral and follow-up mechanisms.

Capacity-building initiatives will be undertaken for front line workers to enhance their ability to tackle prevalent health challenges such as anemia, diarrhea and pneumonia.

In order to ensure effective delivery of integrated services related to nutrition, health, water and sanitation, and early childhood care and education, institutionalized inter-departmental convergence will be established involving the departments of health and family welfare, national health mission, Jal Shakti, Rural Development and School Education. “Ensuring access to nutritious food for vulnerable groups would significantly reduce the social and economic burden of malnutrition and contribute to building a healthier and more prosperous society,” said chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.