BCG vaccine administered to 4.5K adults in ongoing trial to combat TB

The health department has administered Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) vaccine to over 4,524 adults in Pune district as part of its study to determine the efficacy of the vaccine in preventing Mycobacterium Tuberculosis infection among adults, said officials. Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations will be examined for the protective effects of the BCG vaccine against Mycobacterium Tuberculosis infection for the next three years. (HT PHOTO)

These adults were vaccinated as part of a statewide study started on September 3. Under the study, Pune district has been divided into two groups; the interventional group (Pimpri-Chinchwad and Pune Rural) wherein beneficiaries will be administered one shot of the BCG vaccine unlike the controlled group (Pune city).

The interventional group included individuals who have reported at least one episode of Tuberculosis in the past five years, close contacts of current Tuberculosis patients, people exposed to Tuberculosis patients, individuals aged 60 years and above, self-reported individuals with a history of diabetes, smokers, and individuals with a body mass index of less than 18, said district health officer Dr Sachin Desai.

Dr Laxman Gophane, health officer of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) said that a population of 3.28 lakh in Pimpri-Chinchwad was identified for the study. Of the 3.28 lakh people, 2.78 people agreed and gave their consent for BCG immunisation. “We have made vaccination available at eight hospitals and people should come forward to get the BCG vaccine,” he said.

Dr Anjalli Gaikwad, district programme coordinator, said that in Pune Rural, out of the 7.65 lakh eligible people, around 4.32 lakh agreed and showed willingness to participate in the study. “The immunisation will be conducted for three months. Later, a mop-up round will be carried out to cover the leftover population. Thereafter for the next three years, people in both groups will be studied for effectiveness of the vaccine, complications, response to the treatment and period for cure amongst others,” she said.

Both vaccinated and unvaccinated populations will be examined for the protective effects of the BCG vaccine against Mycobacterium Tuberculosis infection for the next three years.

Dr Vikas Wadgye, district Tuberculosis officer, said, “The BCG vaccine, traditionally administered to newborns, is now being explored for its potential to reduce Tuberculosis infection among adults and people in the high-risk category. Similar studies have already been carried out in a few states such as Goa and Himachal Pradesh (HP) among others.”