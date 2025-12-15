Cannabis-based drugs show early promise against ovarian cancer, researchers say

The American Cancer Society estimated that about 12,730 women would die from ovarian cancer this year in the United States. One of the deadliest gynaecological malignancies, ovarian cancer remains a burning problem for the medical community. Researchers at Khon Kaen University are currently working on drugs made from cannabis to battle ovarian cancer, per Medical Xpress. Scientists test cannabis-derived drugs for ovarian cancer, call findings promising(Unsplash)

Drugs from cannabis against ovarian cancer

Khon Kaen University researchers are looking for ways to reduce the toxicity of ovarian cancer with cannabis derivatives, per an article in Frontiers in Pharmacology, reports the outlet.

“Our goal is to find alternative drugs that can improve efficacy and potentially reduce toxicity, ultimately bringing new hope to patients facing this challenging disease,” said Dr Siyao Tong of Khon Kaen University. Tong’s team has been working with two cannabis compounds: CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol).

206,839 women died of ovarian cancer worldwide in 2022, according to the Jama Network. In this connection, Tong said ovarian cancer is still “one of the deadliest gynaecological malignancies, characterised by late diagnosis, high recurrence rates, and limited effective treatment options”.

The American Cancer Society estimated that 20,890 women would receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer in 2025. Tong said their research on cannabis drugs for the treatment of ovarian cancer was “still preliminary”.

However, he highlighted that their initiative “lays an important foundation for future research into the potential applications of CBD (cannabidiol) and THC (delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol) in ovarian cancer treatment”.

CBD and THC for cancer treatment

Dr Siyao Tong hopes that CBD-THC combination therapy is the future of cancer treatment. Tong’s team are closely monitoring CBD and THC’s “anti-cancer activity”. They are also “identifying key molecular mechanisms” for “further preclinical research”.

“If future studies confirm these effects, CBD-THC combination therapy may ultimately contribute to the development of new treatment strategies,” he said. However, Tong also admitted that their study had “some limitations”. He explained that all experiments so far have been “conducted in vitro”.

“The results may not fully reflect the complexity of tumor behavior in living organisms,” he explained. Tong said their study lacked vivo models and pharmacokinetic data.

Also read: Oncologist shares 8 things to know about early satiety and ovarian cancer’s link: When should you worry?

Vivo model experiments and pharmacokinetic data will help doctors understand if CBD-THC therapy is clinically safe.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.