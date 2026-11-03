17.9 million people die every year from cardiovascular diseases and 1 in 3 deaths happen prematurely: WHO shares warning signs

Think your heart is doing fine just because nothing hurts? Think again. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) remain the world’s leading cause of death, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives every single year. That’s more than the population of Tokyo, vanishing annually due to a group of largely preventable conditions. Also read | Bengaluru cardiologist warns of early heart disease, shares warning signs and preventive measures to protect your heart

Even more alarming, over 80 percent of these deaths stem directly from heart attacks and strokes — with one-third striking prematurely in people under the age of 70, per WHO. The most dangerous aspect of vascular disease is its stealth. For millions, a sudden heart attack or stroke is the very first symptom of decades of silent arterial damage.

Understanding the spectrum According to WHIO, cardiovascular diseases encompass a broad range of vascular and cardiac conditions:

⦿ Coronary heart disease: Disease of the blood vessels supplying the heart muscle.

⦿ Cerebrovascular disease: Disease of the vessels supplying the brain.

⦿ Rheumatic heart disease: Damage to heart muscle and valves caused by rheumatic fever, often presenting as fatigue, shortness of breath, irregular heartbeats, and joint swelling.

While drivers such as ageing, income disparities, and rapid urbanisation shape global disease patterns, the primary engine of CVD risk is a combination of daily choices and environmental hazards, per WHO. Tobacco use, physical inactivity, high-sodium diets, and harmful alcohol consumption remain the chief behavioural triggers, paired closely with ambient air pollution. Over time, these factors translate into measurable 'intermediate risk factors' — raised blood pressure, elevated blood glucose, high blood lipids, and obesity—which primary care clinics can catch before catastrophe strikes, WHO shared.