Bengaluru cardiologist warns of early heart disease, shares warning signs and preventive measures to protect your heart

Risk factors for heart disease in young people

In an Instagram video shared on October 16 by SPARSH Hospital, Dr Sunil Christopher, consultant, interventional cardiologist, SPARSH Hospital, RR Nagar, Bengaluru, discussed the concerning rise in heart attacks among young patients, specifically those under 40.

Dr Christopher identified several major risk factors contributing to this trend, including stress, substance abuse like narcotics and smoking, and unhealthy lifestyles. “Heart attacks in young is becoming a major factor nowadays, and there are also a lot of risk factors involved in heart attacks in young patients. Young patients who have heart attacks, that is, those less than 40 years, are increasing in numbers in recent days,” he said.

How to manage heart attacks in young patients?

Furthermore, Dr Christopher mentioned medical conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and dyslipidemia as factors that increase the risk of heart attacks in this age group.

The cardiologist highlighted the importance of preventative measures, recommending regular health checkups, stress management through methods like meditation and yoga, and addressing underlying medical conditions to mitigate the incidence of heart attacks in the younger population.

“So, how do you manage heart attacks in young patients who are less than 40 years of age? One is you have to take at most care that you undergo regular health checkups. Stress management is another factor and also you find out how medical factors which play to increase the risk factors for heart attacks. These risk factors or medical conditions, which increase the incidence of heart attacks are diabetes mellitus, hypertension, substance abuse and also dyslipidemia. The substance abuse in include drugs, narcotics and also smoking,” he explained.

“How do you prevent it? There is a very important factor which has to be stressed, which is that you reduce your stress. Meditation and yoga are important in reducing the stress factor. Regular health checkups not only identify what risk factors you suffer from but also help treat them. So, Today it is our duty to find out people who have high risk factors for heart attacks and also to prevent such risk factors from increasing in the population,” Dr Christopher concluded.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.