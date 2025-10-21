Feeling stressed and out of focus? Yoga expert shares 3 breathing exercises to calm your mind

Stress is a natural biological response, initiating the fight or flight response when a threat is perceived. But lately, lifestyles are becoming more and more hectic with ‘threats’ looming everywhere, frantic deadlines at work, family responsibilities, peer pressure, and so on. When you are stressed, you feel scattered and out of focus. This perpetual state of stress is not damaging to health, and you are more likely to fall sick. If you are feeling stressed, consider doing some valuable breathwork exercises which will help to calm down your mind. (Picture credit: Shutterstock)

ALSO READ: Stress affecting liver health? Yoga expert shares 4 breathing techniques to boost natural detox

A study from February 2024 revealed that chronic stress extensively affects the immune system, altering cognitive functions. A previous HT Lifestyle interview from January 2025 with a cardiologist pointed out to stress's life-threatening impact, highlighting that acute stress is a direct trigger for a heart attack.

Stress regulation is non-negotiable for maintaining both physical and mental well-being. In a daily routine, including easy stress-bursting techniques may help to alleviate the turbulent mental and physical state stress may create.

Global yoga educator and founder of Akhanda Yoga Institute, Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu (PhD), with 45 years of experience in yoga practice and teaching, shared with HT Lifestyle about breathwork techniques and how they play a role in lowering stress levels.

He said, “Your breath can heal and enhance your entire system.” The yoga expert suggested that the benefits extend to different areas of life and professions, calling yogic breathwork techniques a ‘game-changer.’ “In high-performance arenas, whether on the sports field or in the boardroom, breath can be the ultimate game-changer.”

Find out how these breathing exercises benefit you. (Picture credit: Gemini AI)

Dr Yogrishi Vishvketu shared 3 breathing exercises with us, listing out the health value and how one can do them at home:

1. Longer exhale-to-inhale ratio

Value:

Breathing in a 4-count inhale, 6-count exhale ratio activates the parasympathetic nervous system, lowering resting heart rate and grounding energy.

This rhythm calms mental, helps with high-pressure, deadline-driven environments.

How to try at home:

Sit comfortably with eyes softened, gazing at a single point.

Inhale for a steady count of 2–3–4, then exhale for 2–3–4–5–6. Repeat 4–5 times.

Afterwards, gently exhale with your mouth open, releasing any tension, and allow the body to calm.

2. Kapalbhati kriya

Value:

This dynamic, exhalation-focused practice sweeps away mental “noise” and heightens concentration.

How to try at home:

Sit tall with palms resting on your belly, thumbs pointing upward. As you exhale, use your hand to help the belly draw in.

Focus mainly on the exhalation; the inhalation will happen naturally.

Begin slowly, then gradually lengthen and deepen your exhale as you build comfort.

3. Active Anuloma Viloma

Value:

A faster-paced alternate nostril sequence balances brain hemispheres while grounding, energising, and sharpening clarity.

For those experiencing anxiety or overwhelm, slowing Anuloma Viloma can restore calm and deeper grounding.

How to try at home:

Bring your right hand to your nose. Close the left nostril and exhale through the right, then switch fingers to close the right nostril and exhale through the left.

Inhale gently into your belly through one nostril, and exhale out the other, keeping the breath silent and smooth.

Practise at least 11 rounds to feel cleansed and centred.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.