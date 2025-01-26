Stress and heart attacks: Doctor explains how they are interconnected; shares tips to handle stress

There has been a rise in a disturbing trend of heart attacks in young people recently. Attributed to several causes, stress seems to stand out as one of the primary factors causing heart attacks. "The role of stress in heart attacks is often underestimated despite growing scientific evidence," said Dr. Manish Hinduja.(Pexels)

Also read | World Heart Day 2024: Young adults beware as these lifestyle mistakes could trigger early heart attacks

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Manish Hinduja, consultant, adult cardiac surgery, CVTS, Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, Mumbai, said, “Heart disease remains the leading cause of death globally, with heart attacks accounting for a significant proportion of these fatalities. While traditional risk factors like high cholesterol, hypertension, and smoking are well-known, the role of stress in heart attacks is often underestimated despite growing scientific evidence.”

Stress has a significant effect on heart health. “Stress triggers the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which prepare the body for a fight or flight response. This response causes temporary increases in heart rate and blood pressure. Chronic activation of this mechanism, however, leads to long-term damage to blood vessels, increased arterial stiffness, and heightened risk of atherosclerosis.” Dr Manish Hinduja explained.

Impact of acute stress on the heart

“Acute stress, such as experiencing a traumatic event, can also act as a direct trigger for heart attacks. This phenomenon is evident in Takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or broken heart syndrome, a condition where sudden stress leads to a temporary weakening of the heart muscle, mimicking a heart attack. While typically reversible, it underscores the immediate impact stress can exert on cardiac function,” said the Cardiologist. Also read | Myocardial infarction or heart attack: Causes, recognising signs and symptoms, treatment and prevention tips

Stress can have severe implications on heart health.(Shutterstock)

Impact of chronic stress on the heart

“Chronic stress often leads to unhealthy coping mechanisms like overeating, smoking, or alcohol abuse, all of which are major risk factors for heart disease. Additionally, stress-induced sleep disturbances and lack of physical activity further increase cardiovascular risks,” the doctor added. Also read | Watch out for these 4 unique complications of heart disease and solutions that can save lives

How to address stress?

“Fortunately, mitigating stress can significantly lower the risk of heart attacks. Practices like mindfulness meditation, yoga, and aerobic exercise have been shown to reduce stress hormones and improve heart health. Studies have also found that individuals with strong social support networks and effective stress management strategies have better cardiovascular outcomes,” added Dr Manish Hinduja.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.