Tobacco use causes 80 lakh deaths annually worldwide: Docs

Even a chance encounter with tobacco can lead to addiction gradually. Hence, keeping distance from any of the tobacco products is the best option to save yourself from related illnesses, said doctors on the eve of World No Tobacco Day on Thursday. (Pic for representation)

“In 2017 and 2018, the economic burden of tobacco related deaths in India was ₹1,773.4 billion. Heart issues such as myocardial infarction and angina are related to tobacco usage along with high blood pressure and bronchitis,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, senior faculty department of radiotherapy at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in a statement.

Tobacco use is responsible for over 80 lakh deaths annually worldwide, making it the leading cause of preventable deaths globally, said doctors. India is home to nearly 26 crore tobacco users, accounting for approximately 29% of the adult population. This includes 42% of men and 14% of women.

Over 70 lakh deaths each year are directly attributed to tobacco use, including approximately 12 lakh deaths among non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke, said Prof Ved Prakash, HoD Pulmonary and Critical Care Medicine, at the KGMU.

A substantial proportion of non-smokers in India are exposed to second-hand smoke. Approximately 38% of adults and 52% of children are exposed to second-hand smoke in public places, homes, and workplaces.

Tobacco use is a leading cause of death and disease in India, responsible for over 10 lakh deaths annually. India reports high rates of tobacco-related cancers, with tobacco accounting for about 30% of all cancers in the country.

Doctors said persistent cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, decreased physical fitness, yellow teeth and fingers, foul breath are alarming symptoms.