Delhi heat wave alert: Dermatologist-approved tips to protect your skin from tanning, pigmentation and UV damage

Delhi’s unforgiving summer heat can take a serious toll on the skin. With temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius, constant exposure to harsh UV rays, pollution, sweat and dehydration often leaves the skin tanned, pigmented, dull and uneven. Dermatologists warn that during peak summer, skin damage is not caused by sunlight alone – heat-induced inflammation, excess oil production and poor skincare habits can further worsen the condition, making proper skin protection and recovery essential. Don't skip sunscreen during summers! (Pexel)

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HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Karuna Malhotra – founder, aesthetic physician and cosmetologist at Cosmetic Skin and Homeo Clinic, Rajouri Garden, New Delhi – and Dr Akriti Gupta – founder and chief dermatologist at Jivisha Clinic, New Delhi – to gain expert insights on how to protect your skin during unrelenting heat waves.

According to Dr Malhotra, pigmentation and tanning are among the most common skin concerns seen during Delhi summers. She explains, “People often think tanning is temporary, but repeated sun exposure can cause long-term pigmentation, uneven skin tone, and premature ageing if the skin is not protected properly.”

Increased tanning and skin pigmentation in summer According to Dr Gupta, excessive exposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays triggers the skin to produce higher amounts of melanin, the pigment responsible for giving skin its colour. This acts as the body’s natural defence mechanism against sun damage. However, when melanin production becomes excessive, it can result in stubborn tanning, dark spots and long-lasting pigmentation.

She explains, “Delhi’s summer is particularly damaging because strong UV radiation combines with heat, sweat, and pollution. Together, these factors weaken the skin barrier and increase inflammation, making pigmentation more noticeable.”

Apart from sunlight, frequent sweating and dehydration can make the skin appear dull and irritated. The dermatologist adds, “People with acne-prone or sensitive skin may also notice post-inflammatory pigmentation becoming darker during summer months.”

Common summer skincare mistakes Skipping Sunscreen Indoors: Many people apply sunscreen only while stepping outside, but UV rays can penetrate through windows and continue damaging the skin indoors as well.

Using heavy creams: Thick creams and oily products can clog pores during hot weather, increasing acne and irritation.

Over-exfoliation: Excessive scrubbing or using harsh exfoliants to remove tan can damage the skin barrier and worsen pigmentation.

Ignoring hydration: Dehydrated skin becomes more sensitive and prone to irritation, dullness, and uneven texture.