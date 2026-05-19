Summer vacation started and kids want to play outside? Paediatrician warns of 12 dangerous signs of heat exhaustion

Parents need to monitor their children carefully during heatwaves. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Deepak Ugra, senior consultant pediatrics at Lilavati Hospital and Research Centre in Mumbai, offered valuable insights on how to prevent heat related illness among children.

As summer vacation in schools has started, children naturally want to spend more time outdoors playing with friends. However, with the ongoing heatwave and even nighttime temperatures remaining unusually high, the weather has become incredibly hazardous. Children, in particular, are more vulnerable to extreme heat and energy-draining humidity because their bodies are more sensitive. Because of prolonged exposure to the heat can escalate to exhaustion, dehydration, heat cramps in severe cramps, dehydration conditions like heat stroke. ALSO READ: Toddler to teenager: Know how excessive screen time can slow children’s growth and development

Any heat related illness does not straight away begin from a point of intense severity, but in fact kids actually show milder milder heat illnesses such as heat cramps and heat exhaustion. How does the milder heat illness signs look? “Often happens after child has been exercising or playing in the heat for long time and is not hydrating sufficient. Child becomes dehydrated from losing excessive fluids and salt from sweating,” he said.

The pediatrician listed:

Fever, usually between 100˚ F - 104˚ F Clammy skin despite heat Fainting Dizziness Unusual weakness Headache Excessive sweating Increased thirst (in initial period) Irritability Muscle cramps Nausea Vomiting Among children who are the most vulnerable? “Obese children or children who have sun burn are more prone to get heat exhaustion,” the doctor informed.

What to do during heat exhaustion ? When the child is not taken care for properly during the early stages of heat-related discomfort, it can progress to heat exhaustion. Heat exhaustion is dangerous because, if left untreated, it can quickly escalate into something far more severe.

"Heat exhaustion should be treated immediately, as it can develop into heat stroke,” Dr Ugra warned. So what steps should parents take if their child is suffering from heat exhaustion?

Here are the immediate steps as per the expert:

A child showing symptoms of heat exhaustion should be taken to a cool shade or if possible, to an air-condition room or vehicle.

Wrapping the child in a cold wet towel or putting the child under shower for 10 minutes may help as physical cooling is much more effective than medicines.

Hydrating the child is very effective step in managing heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Cool drinks, especially with electrolytes help.

Gentle massage or stretch helps in muscle cramps.

If the child is becoming drowsy and is unable to take fluids orally, he should be taken to the nearest hospital for IV fluids. Why heat stroke is dangerous?

The doctor urged to promptly follow the steps he mentioned right away when child shows prominent signs of heat exhaustion, as if it is left unattended it can become heat stroke, which is significantly more dangerous, falling in the severe category of heat illness.

Heat stroke is when a child generates more heat than it can release. This results in a rapid increase in core body temperature. It can also cause serious brain damage and if not treated promptly, can lead to death," Dr Ugra mentioned how fatal heat stroke can be, reiterating that heat stroke is a medical emergency and needs immediate emergency medical treatment.

In the end, the doctor advised children to avoid outdoor exercise during peak sun hours, take frequent water breaks to stay hydrated, and wear light-coloured, lightweight, and moisture-wicking clothing. Children who participated in sports or athletic activities need to exercise caution and preferably step outdoors only during cooler parts of the day, such as early mornings, or evening, to reduce the risk of heat-related illness.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.