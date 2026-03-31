Celebrity cosmetic doctor shares 7 night skincare tips to repair summer skin damage
These night skincare practices can significantly help in repairing the damage caused due to harsh summer weather.
Summer weather conditions are not good for our skin. From acne breakouts to dryness, oil deposition to tanning, and many more, summer takes a toll on our skin health. While our skin is subjected to the ill effects of the sun, heat, and environmental pollutants, it is likely to show signs of damage, which include dullness, tanning, dryness, and even breakouts. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, celebrity cosmetic doctor and founder, Aura Edge Wellness Pvt Ltd., revealed seven night skincare tips that can help repair the summer skin damage.
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Dr Aisshwarya Panddit said, “The best time to repair your skin is when your body is in repair mode, which is at night. A balanced skincare routine at night is likely to bring positive results.”
1. Cleanse your skin
The first step that Dr Aisshwarya suggests is thorough cleansing. She highlights that cleansing your skin gives it room to breathe and feel fresh.
2. Use double cleansing when you need to
If your day has been long with exposure to the sun, double cleansing is one of the best ways to get rid of all the dirt and residues. You can use gel-based and water-based cleanser for the process.
3. Hydrate your skin
Hydration is the key to keeping your skin healthy, especially during summers. Dr Panddit recommends using a serum on your skin to replenish what is lost to the environment. This is likely to give your skin the hydration it deserves.
4. Use targeted treatments carefully
In order to repair the summer damage, most people rely too much on chemical products. However, Dr Panddit advises against doing the same. Dealing with tanning and tone is crucial, but using too many active ingredients can cause sensitivity issues.
5. Strengthen the skin barrier
The next step to repair the damage is proper moisturisation. A moisturiser, especially a light, non-greasy one, can help lock in moisture and repair the skin overnight.
6. Care for the under-eye area
According to Dr Panddit, the under-eye is a delicate area, and using a light moisturiser can help combat signs of exhaustion and bring a more refreshed look.
7. Stay consistent with your routine
Staying consistent with nighttime skincare is important for long term results. This will help the skin slowly regain its balance and strength. Dr Panddit emphasises that it is not about using too many products, but using the right products in the right way. With a conscious approach to a nightly skincare regimen, damaged skin from summer can slowly regain its former glory.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAnukriti Srivastava
Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world.Read More
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