Rida Tharana's wellness routine decoded: Morning turmeric shots to night skincare with double cleansing

Rida begins her day with a turmeric-ginger shot. (Picture credit: Instagram)

It is no different for content creator Rida Tharana, whose morning and night rituals are rooted in balance and mindful self-care. She shared with HT Lifestyle what her daily wellness routine looks like.

Morning ritual: Beginning with turmeric ginger shot

Caffeinated beverages like tea and coffee, for many, are the first order of business in the morning. A piping hot cup, usually on an empty stomach. It is such a common morning ritual that ‘bed tea’ has made its way into dictionaries.

But for Rida, her day starts on a healthier note as she opts for a turmeric ginger shot instead, packed with nutritional goodness.“I start my mornings with a turmeric ginger shot that I’ve prepped as ice cubes. It’s a mix of turmeric, ginger, gooseberry, curry leaves, and a pinch of pepper to activate it. I drop two cubes into warm water, add collagen, and have it on an empty stomach,” Rida shared the recipe of her turmeric shot.

After hydrating, she makes her breakfast, trying to keep it rich in fibre and protein. She candidly admitted that while she is not a fan of vegetables, Rida makes sure to eat the ones she likes, focusing on the varieties based on her personal tastes.

“I like beginning with a few veggies for fibre - carrots, cucumbers, or tomatoes. Since I’m not a huge fan of vegetables, I stick to the ones I enjoy. After that, I usually go for eggs - an omelette or anything simple," Rida said. Often, she also makes dry-fruit laddus/balls, which are also a part of her breakfast routine.

This is an important takeaway, as certain types of vegetables may not appeal to the taste buds, but veggies are still non-negotiable because of their health value. The best you can do is identify the ones you actually enjoy and include them in your meals.

Night routine

As a content creator who may face long hours on shoots with heavy makeup and harsh studio lights, radiant skin takes more than just luck. It is also about consistency and following a dedicated skincare routine.

For Rida, too, her night routine involves a step-by-step routine aimed at hydrating and healing the skin. Here's her routine: “At night, I double cleanse because I need every bit of makeup off. My skincare routine follows this order: toner, hyaluronic acid, retinol, under-eye cream, and a hydrating moisturiser. On top of my under eyes, I apply a thin layer of Vaseline to lock in the cream.”

Another important takeaway from her night routine is that she likes to have dinner early. “I like having dinner early, usually something with protein, some carbs, and fibre.” When one eats dinner early, enough time is given for digestion before bedtime, reducing gut discomfort while sleeping.

And finally, she rounds off with soothing herbal drink and her supplements, “My bedtime drink is usually tea…sometimes green tea, sometimes chamomile or mint, warm or cold depending on my mood. I also take my omega tablet at night before bed.”

