Could blowing a conch be the missing piece in your wellness routine? Milind Soman has the answer

If you follow fitness icon Milind Soman on Instagram, you know he swears by age-old wellness practices that keep him fit and energised. Taking to his social media handle recently, he shared the surprising benefits of blowing a conch (shankha), a practice rooted in ancient Indian traditions but beyond its spiritual significance, this simple act offers a range of health benefits—some of which might surprise you! The secret power of blowing a conch: Science backs Milind Soman’s claim!(Image by Instagram/milindrunning)

A tradition with science-backed benefits

The conch shell has been an integral part of Hindu rituals for centuries where it is often blown at the beginning of prayers or ceremonies and is believed to dispel negativity while inviting positive energy. According to science (and Google, as Milind Soman humourously pointed out), blowing a conch is also a full-body workout in disguise.

Talking about ‘learning a new skill’, Milind wrote, “The sound produced by the conch is believed to purify the environment, dispelling negative energies and bringing in positivity. And on Google. Blowing a conch exercises the muscles in your chest, neck, diaphragm, bladder, and lower abdomen. It also strengthens your vocal cords and thyroid glands, expands your lung muscles and improves their capacity (sic).”

He explained, “Blowing a conch puts pressure on the prostate, which can help prevent enlargement. The deep breathing involved in blowing a conch can reduce stress and anxiety. The sound waves produced by the conch can improve focus and performance. Phew! (sic).”

Blowing a conch requires deep breathing and controlled exhalation, much like playing a wind instrument and this in turn strengthens the lungs, expands lung capacity and can improve overall respiratory function. Milind highlighted that this practice strengthens the vocal cords and thyroid gland.

For men, regular practice may provide an unexpected benefit—applying pressure to the prostate gland, which could help prevent enlargement with age however, more research is needed on this interesting natural approach to prostate health.

Should you try it?

If you are looking for a simple yet powerful way to improve lung health, reduce stress and strengthen your core, blowing a conch could be worth adding to your wellness routine. Plus, it is a fun and unique way to incorporate ancient wisdom into modern living.

So, the next time you see a conch shell, do not just admire its beauty, pick it up and give it a try. Your lungs, muscles and mind might just thank you for it!

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.