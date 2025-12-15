Dermatologist warns of tanning risks in winter, shares tips to prevent it

Tanning is associated with the summer season, when bright, scorching sunlight dulls the skin. But that does not mean you can let your guard down in winter just because the sunlight feels milder. Common winter skin concerns, such as chapped lips and dryness, often make tanning go unnoticed. However, you may still find your complexion looking duller despite the gentle sun. Did you know you can get tanned in winter too? (AI-Generated)

To understand why this occurs, HT Lifestyle reached out to Dr Tanushree Biswas, consultant dermatologist and head medical advisor at Kaya Limited. According to her, indeed, skin darkens even with less sunlight.

This caution is especially relevant because in winter, many people develop the habit of basking in the sun on their terraces, peeling oranges, drinking tea, chatting or simply lounging for a long time.

Often, many people don't realise that they are tanned. The dermatologist warned that by the time it becomes obvious, the damage may already be considerable and, in some cases, permanent.

Dr Biswas also explained that, along with skin darkening, the onset of winter also leads to an increase in skin-related concerns, such as dryness, many of which are interconnected. As the weather turns cold, the skin loses moisture, making it appear duller and darker.

Why does it happen?

Winter tanning happens because of a lot of factors. It is a combination of environmental and lifestyle changes that affects your skin during the colder months.

Dr Biswas elaborated, “Because of the cold weather, excessive sun exposure, and poor skin care, our skin becomes extremely dry, appearing dull and tanned, and our complexion darkens.”

The dermatologist also highlighted poor water intake as one of the contributing factors. “Similarly, low water intake or dehydration causes our skin colour to change. As a result, more precautions must be taken throughout the winter months.”

Men’s Day reminder: Winter isn’t an excuse; your skin needs attention, too.(Adobe )

Dr Biswas further debunked one of the common misconceptions that sunscreen is only required during peak summer months. Skipping sunscreen is a very big red flag. Calling it a daily necessity, she emphasised, "Sunscreen is not seasonal; it is a daily necessity, much as brushing your teeth. Whether it's a fresh winter morning or an overcast afternoon, UV exposure is consistent and cumulative."

What can you do to prevent winter tan?

So how can you prevent the winter tan? Dr Biswas addressed the common lifestyle areas, from diet to skincare.

She explained,“During the winter, it is important to avoid eating too much fried, spicy, or junk food because it affects our digestive system, causing problems such as acne and skin tone changes. As a result, here are some steps you may take to avoid similar issues.”

Next for skincare, the dermat suggested, "It is feasible to preserve healthy, even-toned skin throughout the winter by using constant sun protection, moderate exfoliation once or twice a week, and antioxidants such as Vitamin C."

But what to do if your sun damage is extensive? Dr Biswas recommended some professional treatments like “For existing sun damage, professional treatments, including chemical peels, hydrafacials, and laser toning, may be considered under expert supervision.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.