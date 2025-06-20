Think tanning is the same for everyone? Know how different skin types react to sun exposure

When you are outdoors, there's always a chance of tanning. Frustratingly, it lingers as uneven skin tone patches on areas like the face, neck, and forearms, especially the areas frequently exposed to the sun. The contrast between exposed and covered skin is often very noticeable. Tanning happens differently, based on the skin type.(Shutterstock)

Tanning may feel stubborn to get rid of, but understanding the basics, how different skin types react to sun exposure and which ingredients actually work, helps you treat tanning smartly.HT Lifestyle reached out to experts who shared insights on how to treat tanning.

Dr Nirupama Parwanda, Dermatologist and Founder of Zolie Skin Clinic, shared with HT Lifestyle how different skin types react to sun exposure. Explaning the basics, she said, “You may have seen that your exposed body parts, the face, arms, hands, feet, and neck, are frequently a shade darker than your non-exposed body parts. Because sun exposure causes an increase in the skin pigment known as melanin is known as tanning. The primary cause of tanning is excessive exposure to the sun.”

Here's a guide Dr Parwanda shared that outlines different skin types and how to treat tanning:

Tanning depends on the 4 skin types

Sun can worsen acne for people with acne-prone skin.(Shutterstock)

1. Oily skin:

Exposure to the sun can cause increased oil production in oily skin, which leads to seborrhoea and blemishes.

Applying thick layers of sunscreen can simply cause pore blockage, which will result in whiteheads and blackheads.

It is recommended for oil-skinned people to use a gel-based sunscreen that is non-comedogenic.

2. Dry skin

When skin is already dry, the sun can make it much drier and make it flaky, which makes it look worn out and wrinkled. UV rays can enter more readily when sebum is absent, which accelerates moisture loss and results in an uneven tan.

Dry skin frequently tans in patches, which can make the skin look uneven. Choose a cream-based sunscreen that contains skin-moisturising components including ceramides, glycerin, and hyaluronic acid.

3. Sensitive skin:

Sensitive skin often develops rashes when exposed to the sun.

Itching, redness, and other forms of inflammation are also typical. Select a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen that contains zinc oxide or titanium oxide.

Effective tan removal steps

Apply a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher regularly. This helps prevent further tanning and sun damage. If the tan resembles a fresh burn, start with anti-inflammatory creams or lotions for the first few days to soothe the skin. Once the inflammation settles, shift to depigmenting creams containing ingredients like kojic acid, arbutin, or azelaic acid. To help remove dead skin cells, use this with exfoliating creams that contain AHAs and BHAs such as glycolic acid, lactic acid, or mandelic acid. If topical treatments don't work, consider chemical peels with AHAs for deeper exfoliation. In order to restore your natural skin tone and successfully target deeper pigmentation, Q-switch laser treatments can be the next step for persistent tanning.

Top ingredients that target tanning

The right ingredients may help combat tanning.(Adobe Stock)

Shaily Mehrotra, CEO and Co-founder of FCL Skincare, shared with HT Lifestyle that tanning goes beyond surface-level changes and emphasised the importance of targeted skincare. She said, “Tanning is often perceived as a temporary sun-kissed glow, but in reality, it’s one of the earliest signs of photodamage. It results from oxidative stress and excess melanin production, which can lead to long-term skin concerns like hyperpigmentation and uneven skin tone.”

Here are some of the skincare ingredients that Shaily listed out that help target tanning:

1. Vitamin C

Vitamin C is a potent antioxidant that neutralises free radicals, reduces oxidative stress, and inhibits the enzyme tyrosinase, which plays a central role in melanin production.

Stabilised forms of Vitamin C allow for deeper skin penetration and higher efficacy, making it effective at both preventing and correcting UV-induced damage at a cellular level.

2. Kojic Acid

Kojic acid, derived from fungi, is widely used for its ability to disrupt melanin synthesis.

It effectively treats tanning, sun spots, melasma, and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation by inhibiting tyrosinase activity.

When used in balanced concentrations, kojic acid provides visible results while minimising the risk of irritation.

3. Alpha Arbutin

Alpha Arbutin is a biosynthetic active extracted from the bearberry plant.

It provides a gentler alternative to hydroquinone by gradually suppressing melanin formation, making it ideal for sensitive skin types.

This ingredient works best when combined with complementary actives like niacinamide and Vitamin C, offering a synergistic approach to improving skin tone and reducing tanning.

4. Glycolic Acid

Glycolic acid helps remove dead, pigmented skin cells and promotes faster cell turnover, revealing fresher, clearer skin underneath.

In addition to surface renewal, glycolic acid also enhances the absorption of other actives, ensuring deeper and more effective skin repair.

5. Bentonite and kaolin clay

Though not direct tan removers, Bentonite and Kaolin Clay play a crucial supporting role in de-tanning regimens.

These natural clays absorb excess oil, draw out impurities, and help detoxify the skin, creating a clean canvas for active ingredients to perform better.

These are often used in weekly masks and help soothe the skin and maintain the integrity of the skin barrier when combined with calming agents.

6. Niacinamide

Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) is a versatile active that addresses multiple skin concerns.

It reduces melanin transfer to skin cells, regulates sebum production, strengthens the skin barrier, and improves texture.

7. Lactic acid

Lactic acid is a milder exfoliant compared to glycolic acid and is especially suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

It not only helps remove tanned, pigmented layers but also improves hydration by reinforcing the skin's moisture barrier.

Ideal for beginners or those with delicate skin.

ALSO READ: Skincare while travelling? Dermat shares smart hacks for plane, car and train rides

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.