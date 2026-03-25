Do you need stacked water for hydration?

If you’ve walked into a gym or scrolled through social media lately, you would have seen it: water that isn’t just water. It’s pink, it’s bubbly, and it’s packed with powders. Welcome to the world of water stacking or loaded water, which is the latest wellness trend promising to turn your humble H2O into a health elixir. Water stacking essentially aims to make drinking water tasty and nutritious to increase daily intake, by adding flavourings, electrolytes packets, chia seeds, collagen, and vitamins. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

Water stacking essentially aims to make drinking water tasty and nutritious to increase daily intake, by adding flavourings, electrolytes packets, chia seeds, collagen, and vitamins. But while the trend looks cool on social media, experts urge caution.

Dr Sunil Rana, Associate Director and Head of Internal Medicine (Unit III) at Asian Hospital, explains that the body has strict built-in limits. “Once you meet your daily nutrient needs, your body doesn’t keep storing extra just because you mix it into water,” he says.

He adds, “Water-soluble nutrients like many electrolytes are simply excreted in urine if you don’t need them. Collagen is just a form of protein, and your body breaks it down like any other protein. Unless someone has a deficiency or heavy sweat losses, they’re often just exceeding what their body can actually use.”

Dr Rakesh Pandit, Senior Consultant & HOD, Internal Medicine at Aakash Healthcare, agrees: “In most healthy people who eat a balanced diet, adding collagen, electrolytes, and other powders to one glass of water doesn’t provide dramatic extra benefits. If you’re not deficient, excess watersoluble nutrients are simply flushed out.”

If we aren’t getting a super-boost, why does it feel like we need these powders? Clinical dietician Ridhima Khamesra suggests that “optimisation anxiety” is a powerful tool for the supplement industry. “Largely, it’s marketing. The supplement industry profits handsomely from our desire to optimise everything. Healthy individuals meeting their nutritional needs through food gain little from stacking collagen, adaptogens, and electrolytes into one glass. For most people, clean water and a nutrient-dense plate remain unbeatable.”

Experts suggest keeping it natural: Use slices of lemon, lime, cucumber, berries, mint, or ginger. Chamomile, hibiscus, or peppermint l teas served chilled are calorie free, hydrating, and flavourful.

Ultimately, while there are exceptions like athletes training in extreme heat or those recovering from illness, experts recommend that the average person is better off focusing on the basics: a balanced diet, quality sleep, and consistent movement.