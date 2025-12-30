Winter dryness: Experts suggest 5 body and hair oils for hydration, moisturisation and protection

Winter calls for a different skin and hair care routine. Cold winds, low humidity, and indoor heating strip away natural moisture, leaving behind dryness, dullness, and irritation. While moisturisers and serums help, nothing quite compares to the nourishing power of natural oils. Backed by both tradition and dermatological science, the right oils can restore hydration, strengthen barriers, and revive glow. Winter oils to beat dryness and add moisture to your skin and hair(Pexels)

Hair transplant surgeon Dr Stuti Khare Shukla, Founder of Elements of Aesthetics and DermatologistDr Shweta Tripathi, Co-founder, MySkindom,tell HT ShopNow, that there are plenty of oils that work best when their composition closely matches the skin or hair's natural structure. Both the doctors recommend 5 winter oils each for skin and hair to beat winter dryness by locking in moisture.

5 winter oils for skin

Argan Oil: Lightweight yet powerful

Rich in vitamin E and essential fatty acids, argan oil is often called “liquid gold” for a reason. Dr Tripathi says, “Argan oil deeply nourishes without clogging pores, making it ideal for winter skincare routines”.

How to use: Dr Tripathi recommends warming 2–3 drops of argan oil between your palms and gently press onto damp skin after your night moisturiser.

Rosehip Seed Oil: Renewal in a Bottle

Packed with antioxidants and natural vitamin A, rosehip seed oil supports skin renewal and repair. Its lightweight texture ensures nourishment without heaviness, making it a favourite for nighttime repair. As per Dr Tripathi, "It’s particularly helpful for winter-stressed skin that appears tired or uneven.

Best for: Dr Tripathi suggests that the rosehip oil is perfect for dry, sensitive, or uneven skin tone.

Sweet Almond Oil: Classic winter comfort

A long-standing winter staple, sweet almond oil is soothing and emollient. It calms irritation, strengthens the skin barrier, and adds a natural glow. Dr. Shukla notes, “Almond oil is very rich in fatty acids. It is thicker, provides excellent moisture, enhances shine, and also offers antioxidant benefits.” She further states that almond oil is gentle for sensitive skin as well.

Where to use: As per Dr Tripathi, Almond oil is perfect to be used on face and body, especially elbows, knees, and hands.

Jojoba Oil: Balancing act for all skin types

Technically a wax ester, jojoba oil closely mimics the skin’s natural sebum. Dr Tripathi mentions that this unique property of jojoba oil helps lock in moisture without leaving a greasy feel.

Why it works in winter: According to Dr Tripathi, jojoba oil balances oil production while preventing dehydration, making it suitable even for combination or acne-prone skin.

Squalane: Modern moisture shield

Derived from olives or sugarcane, squalene is a non-comedogenic, fast-absorbing oil that prevents transepidermal water loss, which is one of winter’s biggest skin concerns. “Its lightweight nature makes it perfect for layering under creams at night”, says Dr Tripathi

Ideal for: Dr Tripathi clarifies that the beauty of squalene is that it is perfect for all skin types, including oily and sensitive skin

5 winter hair oils

When it comes to hair, winter dryness can lead to breakage, frizz, and scalp issues. Dr Shukla, emphasises the importance of choosing oils with the right molecular weight. Here are 5 winter oils that she swears by.

Coconut Oil: The timeless

“Coconut oil has been used for centuries,” says Dr Shukla. “Its triglyceride composition and fatty acids like lauric acid give it a low molecular weight, allowing it to penetrate the hair shaft and bind to keratin.”

In addition, it forms a protective barrier, deeply hydrates, and can be comfortably washed off within an hour.

Argan Oil (Again!): Shine and Hydration

For hair, argan oil adds softness, reduces frizz, and improves manageability, whish is especially beneficial in dry winter months. Dr. Shukla also highlights its versatility saying, “Argan oil contains oleic acid, palmitic acid, stearic acid, vitamin E, sterols, and polyphenols. These components give it anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, making it excellent for hydration and repair.”

Olive Oil: Deep conditioning hero

“Olive oil provides excellent deep conditioning and scalp nourishment,” Dr. Shukla explains. Its increasing popularity is due to its ability to restore moisture and improve hair texture.

Castor Oil: Strength builder

Thick and sticky, castor oil strengthens hair and reduces breakage. "Castor oil is best suited for very dry hair and not for oily scalps,” cautions Dr Shukla.

Winter care isn’t about piling on products, it’s about choosing the right ones. So, which one are you going to add to your skincare or hair care routine?

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.