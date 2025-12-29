HT Shop Now picks: Lipsticks our writers couldn't stop wearing in 2025

Even science agrees that lipsticks have the power to instantly uplift a woman's mood. So, why not choose them with caution? With thousands of shades, formulas and brands to try from, one is never too bored with adding more of them to our already overflowing stock. From a matte shade that looks just so soft and subtle to a shade with a touch of shimmer, a ravishing red to a not-so-nude nude, variety is never enough. Still, there is always a single shade or lipstick brand that a woman swears by. Before 2025 ends, we asked the girl gang at HT Shop Now to share their favourite lipstick brand that powered them through the year. Lipstick shades our writers love to wear(Pexel)

Radhika Bhirani: Radhika is no less than our ‘sunshine on a cloudy day’! From tweaking our headlines to making them look more meaningful, she is our go-to person for almost everything. But when it comes to lipsticks, what is her go-to shade? Radhika is a fan of Chanel lipsticks for their ultra-smooth and moisturising formula. But when she wants something more pocket-friendly, she goes for the Maybelline New York Matte Ink Crayon Lipstick. Radhika says it is easy to carry, the colour lasts longer than she wants it to, and it doesn't hurt the pocket, even if she wants to try all 25 shades it offers.

Neha Ravi Khandelwal: Call her a home decor expert or a travel freak, but Neha can actually give you tips and tricks on almost everything. While she loves baking cakes and cookies, her love for lipsticks is no less. Neha’s personal favourite lipstick is MAC Mehr. For her, this is her go-to lipstick shade. Be it a wedding, date night, party, coffee, or work, this is one shade she truly trusts. She loves the muted tone and the softness this lipstick has without being too beige. Easy to glide and apply, MAC gives her lips a rich colour payoff. However, her only concern is that it’s not a long-stay lipstick and gets off easily, even with basic eating. So, if you wish to go for this lipstick shade, make sure you carry it in your handbag and stay ready for reapplication. Though price could be a concern, her pro tip is to shop MAC lipsticks at airport outlets and duty-free. Who would ever say NO to a cheaper deal?

Samarpita Yashaswini: You say fashionista, we shout her name; Samarpita Yashaswini! From her endless info on Bollywood celebrities to her love for wearing quirky outfits at parties, Samarpita practically has all her fingers on the pulse of fashion and all things beauty. Her favourite lipstick is Kiko Milano. As per Samarpita, this perfect rose‑pink shade speaks to her complexion. It balances depth and softness, giving her a lip colour that looks polished and elegant. The plus point is that the lipsticks can stay for a decent 2–3 hours. However, the only thing our fashion queen wishes is that these could have been transfer-proof as well. As a cold coffee lover, she doesn't enjoy the stains it leaves behind on the straw!

Aayushi Gupta: Meet Aayushi, the only woman in the team who goes to the gym to gain weight! Aayushi knows what’s trending in health and fashion, loves putting on makeup, hates sweets and enjoys travelling. When we asked her favourite lipsticks, she had two picks: Revlon Rose Wine and MARS mousse matte lipstick. While Revlon has an elegant hue that blends soft rose tones with a hint of warm shimmer, MARS is a bold, statement-making deep nude-pink shade. Aayushi says both these lipsticks have a creamy formula that glides on smoothly, offering rich pigmentation and a satin finish. Plus, it feels lightweight.

Tavishi Dogra: If you see an ever-smiling face in the entire team, you know it's Tavishi Dogra. A big-time foodie and a stress-reliever, Tavishi loves to experiment with her looks. Between the time she reaches office and begins work, she puts on makeup like a pro! Her favourite lipstick shade comes from HUDA Beauty and Maybelline New York Color Sensational Ultimattes. Tavishi shares that this shade has a creamy formula with a matte payoff. It lasts and can stay for up to 7 hours, though transfer may occur. However, Tavishi says that its rich pigment of Huda may often lead to blotting.

Shivangi Jamwal: Young, charming, and a health pro, Shivangi is totally all when it comes to makeup. Her favourite lipstick is HUDA Beauty. This matte lipstick shade gives her lips a soft, lightweight, and subtle look. It does not dry out her lips and adds a rich colour payoff. However, her only concern is that it is not lasting and needs frequent re-application.

Shweta Pandey: Yeah, that's me! Despite being a beauty writer, Shweta also likes to keep it minimal on most days. However, when it comes to lipsticks, she has a love affair with them. From her daily office commutes to her night out with friends, if there is one lipstick shade that she carries in her handbag almost every time, it is L’Oreal Paris Colour Rouge. This lipstick has a powdery, weightless matte look that can stay for up to 16 hours. It is infused with hyaluronic acid, so I don't have to worry about moisturising my lips.

From our afternoon brunches to your late movie nights, or dinner dates, we carry our favourite lipstick shade almost everywhere we go. So which is your personal favourite?

