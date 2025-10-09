Search
Thu, Oct 09, 2025
Retinol serums to fight signs of ageing; Trust these top 8 picks for plump and rejuvenated skin

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 09, 2025 11:00 am IST

Fresh and plump looking skin is no more a dream now with the best retinol serums available in the market. 

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum For Blemish-Prone Skin, Reduces Post Acne Marks & Pores, Formulated with Licorice Root Extract & Niacinamide, Non-Comedogenic, 30ml View Details checkDetails

The Derma Co 0.3% Retinol Serum - 30ml | For Younger-Looking & Spotless Skin | Anti-Aging | Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles View Details checkDetails

SkinInspired Retinol (2% vitAlease) Face Night Serum For Anti Aging | Promotes Cell Turnover for Youthful, Smooth Skin | Suitable For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 30ml View Details checkDetails

Dot & Key 0.2% Retinol Complex Face Serum with Niacinamide | Multi-Peptides & Hyaluronic Acid| Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Boosts Collagen, Firms Skin, Youthful Radiance, Beginner-Friendly | 30ml View Details checkDetails

Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Serum: Boosts Collagen for Anti-Ageing, Wrinkles & Fine Lines 30ml View Details checkDetails

Olay Retinol24 Max Night Serum l Visibly Reduces Fine Lines in 7 Nights | Max Repair, Max Hydration l No Redness or Irritation | Fragrance Free l Normal, Oily, Dry and Combination Skin l 30ml View Details checkDetails

Kaya Clinic RetinoBoost Face Serum | Retinol, Matrixyl 3000, Niacinamide | Dermatologist-Developed | 22 Years Expertise | Anti-Aging, Fine Line Smoother, Skin Firming | 30ml View Details checkDetails

Does your skin often look dull, tired and aged? Are you worried about those fine lines and wrinkles that have started to appear on your skin? If the answer to both these questions is a yes, it's high time you need to include a retinol face serum to your skincare routine.

Best retinol face serums for plump skin
Best retinol face serums for plump skin(Pexels)

Apart from treating these visible signs of ageing, retinol face serums give you plump and younger looking skin. So, it's time to bring home a retinol face serum and start fighting the signs of ageing.

Check out our top 8 picks of retinol face serums:

1.

Minimalist Retinol 0.6% Mid-Strength Anti Aging Face Serum
Minimalist Retinol 0.6% Serum targets fine lines, wrinkles, and uneven texture with a mid-strength formula that suits most skin types. It boosts collagen production, improves skin elasticity, and accelerates cell renewal for a youthful glow. Enriched with antioxidants, this anti-ageing serum helps fade dark spots and enhances overall skin health with regular use.

2.

CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum For Blemish-Prone Skin, Reduces Post Acne Marks & Pores, Formulated with Licorice Root Extract & Niacinamide, Non-Comedogenic, 30ml
CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum gently reduces post-acne marks, refines skin tone, and smooths uneven texture. Infused with encapsulated retinol, niacinamide, and three essential ceramides, it helps restore the skin’s protective barrier. This lightweight, non-comedogenic serum works effectively on sensitive and acne-prone skin, delivering clearer, healthier-looking skin with improved radiance and long-lasting hydration.

3.

The Derma Co 0.3% Retinol Serum - 30ml | For Younger-Looking & Spotless Skin | Anti-Aging | Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles
The Derma Co 0.3% Retinol Serum minimizes early signs of aging by reducing wrinkles, fine lines, and pigmentation. Formulated with stabilized retinol and vitamin E, it supports collagen synthesis and accelerates skin renewal. Gentle yet effective, this serum is suitable for beginners looking to start their anti-ageing routine while improving skin firmness and smoothness.

4.

SkinInspired Retinol (2% vitAlease) Face Night Serum For Anti Aging | Promotes Cell Turnover for Youthful, Smooth Skin | Suitable For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 30ml
SkinInspired Retinol (2% vitAlease) Night Serum delivers advanced anti-ageing care with a stabilized retinol complex. It targets deep wrinkles, sagging skin, and uneven tone, while nourishing actives repair skin overnight. This potent night serum improves texture, promotes firmness, and enhances radiance, making it ideal for those seeking visible results in their anti-ageing skincare regimen.

5.

Dot & Key 0.2% Retinol Complex Face Serum with Niacinamide | Multi-Peptides & Hyaluronic Acid| Reduces Fine Lines & Wrinkles, Boosts Collagen, Firms Skin, Youthful Radiance, Beginner-Friendly | 30ml
Dot & Key 0.2% Retinol Complex Serum works gently to smooth fine lines, refine pores, and brighten skin tone. Infused with peptides and botanical extracts, it boosts skin elasticity and radiance. Designed for beginners, this lightweight formula supports collagen production and encourages cell renewal, leaving skin soft, youthful, and luminous with consistent use.

6.

Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Serum
Neutrogena Visible Repair Retinol Serum actively reduces fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots with dermatologist-recommended retinol. Its fast-absorbing formula penetrates deeply to accelerate skin renewal and improve elasticity. With continuous use, it enhances skin smoothness, restores youthful radiance, and strengthens resilience against signs of ageing, making it a trusted addition to any skincare routine.

7.

Olay Retinol24 Max Night Serum l Visibly Reduces Fine Lines in 7 Nights | Max Repair, Max Hydration l No Redness or Irritation | Fragrance Free l Normal, Oily, Dry and Combination Skin l 30ml
Olay Retinol24 Max Night Serum combines retinol with niacinamide to visibly reduce wrinkles, improve texture, and boost skin radiance overnight. Its fragrance-free, fast-absorbing formula hydrates for 24 hours while enhancing skin firmness and clarity. With consistent nightly use, this serum delivers brighter, smoother, and more youthful-looking skin without irritation, even for sensitive skin types.

8.

Kaya Clinic RetinoBoost Face Serum | Retinol, Matrixyl 3000, Niacinamide | Dermatologist-Developed | 22 Years Expertise | Anti-Aging, Fine Line Smoother, Skin Firming | 30ml
Kaya Clinic RetinoBoost Serum targets multiple signs of ageing, including fine lines, pigmentation, and dullness. Formulated with retinol and skin-loving antioxidants, it promotes collagen production and accelerates cell turnover for firmer, smoother skin. Lightweight and dermatologically tested, this serum suits Indian skin types, delivering visible results and restoring youthful glow with regular application.

  • What are the benefits of using retinol serum?

    Reduces fine lines and wrinkles Improves skin texture and elasticity Fades dark spots, acne marks, and pigmentation Controls breakouts by unclogging pores Promotes smoother, youthful-looking skin

  • How do I use retinol serum?

    Apply at night on cleansed, dry skin. Use a pea-sized amount and spread evenly over the face. Always follow up with a gentle moisturizer. Use sunscreen the next morning, as retinol can make skin sensitive to the sun.

  • Who should avoid retinol serum?

    Pregnant or breastfeeding women (consult a doctor first) People with extremely sensitive or irritated skin Those using strong acne medications like isotretinoin (ask your dermatologist)

  • Can I use retinol with other active ingredients?

    Avoid using with strong exfoliants like AHAs, BHAs, and vitamin C at the same time. You can pair it with hyaluronic acid or ceramide-based moisturizers to reduce dryness.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Retinol serums to fight signs of ageing; Trust these top 8 picks for plump and rejuvenated skin
