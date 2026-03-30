Can skin become dehydrated this summer? Dermatologist shares 7 signs to identify: Tightness after cleansing and more

Dehydration is one of the common worries during the summer season. Under the blazing sun, excessive sweating can quickly and easily leave you feeling dizzy and parched. However, its impact is not limited to your internal system, as externally it is visible. Your skin barrier takes a major hit. It puts hydration into a more nuanced perspective, helping to protect you inside out.



ALSO READ: What foods cause acne? Dermatologist suggests removing these from your diet for clearer skin: Biscuits to white bread Ensure your skin is hydrated to prevent irritations and dryness in summer. (Shutterstock)

And to further zoom in on the concept of dehydration, it is a much broader condition than you realise. The loss of fluid in your body has multiple manifestations, and since dehydration is common in summer, it is important to recognise it early.

Skin is one of the many concern areas, but some signs may also overlap with everyday skin-related problems, making it critical to pause and take a closer look.

You may be adding new skincare products or tweaking the sequence or swapping with more UV-based products, unless you are well hydrated, all your skin protective barriers this summer will fall flat.

HT Lifestyle connected with Dr Nirupama Parwanda, dermatologist and founder of Zolie Skin, who shared how there's a type of water loss called ‘transepidermal water loss' because of dehydration in summer.



What does this mean? She explained, “During the summer season, extreme temperatures, sweat and prolonged exposure to sunlight may increase transepidermal water loss (TEWL), resulting in dehydrated skin.” When asked about the immediate effects of this water loss, she said that it directly impacts the skin barrier.

What about different skin types? Does dehydration affect people with oily skin type the same way it affects those with dry skin? After all, some skin types appear naturally greasy, while others are more prone to dryness.But in reality, no skin type is protected from dehydration based on its oil content.

“Contrary to skin type, where skin type is used in reference, dehydration is a transitional condition that may occur in all skin types, including oily and combination skin,” she elaborated.

What does this mean? It suggests that even if your skin feels oily, it may still lack water. Dr Parwanda emphasised it is important to recognise the distinction.