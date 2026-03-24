Tip of the day: Follow this ophthalmologist approved skincare routine for your eyes to reduce fine lines and puffiness

We have all heard about skincare for supple, radiant, glowy skin. In fact, it is a no-brainer to keep your skin fresh and healthy.



But did you know you also may require eye skincare? Stumped? It is not so surprising upon reconsideration, though. Eye care is not just about ophthalmological care; it is also about the delicate skin around the eyes. There are many concerns to address, such as under-eye puffiness, fine lines and pigmentation.



ALSO READ: Ophthalmologist shares 3 eye muscle exercises to reduce eye fatigue from long hours of screentime

Reduce the appearance of your wrinkles by adopting a skincare for your eyes. (Shutterstock)

For the same, you require a skincare routine specifically for your eyes. We have asked Dr Himanshu Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at ASG The Vission Eye Center, to recommend what the skincare for the eyes should be like.

But first, he brought attention to how delicate the skin is around the eye, urging to give it a different treatment instead of teh one with the face. Why? He reasoned, “The skin around the eye is 10 times thinner than the skin on the cheeks. It does not have oil glands that are present on the rest of the face.”

The ophthalmologist circled back to say that the biggest concern is that this area is under stress because of constant blinking, squinting, and other facial expressions. Poor collagen production in this area also contributes to the issue.