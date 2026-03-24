Tip of the day: Follow this ophthalmologist approved skincare routine for your eyes to reduce fine lines and puffiness
To lessen the appearance of fine lines and puffiness, find out which skincare products you need to include.
We have all heard about skincare for supple, radiant, glowy skin. In fact, it is a no-brainer to keep your skin fresh and healthy.
But did you know you also may require eye skincare? Stumped? It is not so surprising upon reconsideration, though. Eye care is not just about ophthalmological care; it is also about the delicate skin around the eyes. There are many concerns to address, such as under-eye puffiness, fine lines and pigmentation.
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For the same, you require a skincare routine specifically for your eyes. We have asked Dr Himanshu Mehta, senior ophthalmologist at ASG The Vission Eye Center, to recommend what the skincare for the eyes should be like.
But first, he brought attention to how delicate the skin is around the eye, urging to give it a different treatment instead of teh one with the face. Why? He reasoned, “The skin around the eye is 10 times thinner than the skin on the cheeks. It does not have oil glands that are present on the rest of the face.”
The ophthalmologist circled back to say that the biggest concern is that this area is under stress because of constant blinking, squinting, and other facial expressions. Poor collagen production in this area also contributes to the issue.
Eye skincare
Remove eye makeup
Eye makeup is the cherry on top for any look, easily completing your style. But if it is not removed, whether it is a pesky upper-lid tight line or inner corner shimmer, you risk your eye health.
The ophthalmologist shared how to properly remove eye makeup: "Do not use a harsh cloth around the eyes. Cotton should be used to remove makeup.”
He also cautioned that rubbing your eyes or pulling at the skin during makeup application or removal does more than just cause temporary redness. Highlighting the risks of chronic rubbing, he added, “Chronic rubbing can lead to (thinning of the cornea. Use the press and hold technique rather than rubbing.”
Moisturise well
The most important step is to nourish the area. The doctor recommended moisturiser. Here are some of the essentials he outlined that need to be remembered:
- Use non-fragrant, safe creams that suit your face.
- Avoid creams with overtly strong fragrances, as they can cause eye irritation, itchiness and redness.
- Apply a small quantity, pea-sized.
Cold and warm compress
For your eyes to relax, Dr Mehta recommended trying cold and warm compresses with a cotton pad. He shared some hacks: “Change water each time you use a compress and use different containers for different eyes.”
Lifestyle habits
Along with eye skincare, it is important to pay attention to lifestyle habits. The doctor emphasised sleeping on time and avoiding late nights.
Describing the impact of sleep deprivation on eye health, he said, "When you are sleep-deprived, your body’s cortisol levels rise, which in turn increases blood flow. Because the skin under the eyes is translucent, this increased blood volume shows through as a dark, bluish tint.”
The best way for the skin to rejuvenate is to sleep on time and maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Besides sleep, the doctor recommended reducing salt intake or consuming it in moderation. For a clear, contoured eye area, he advised: “Balance sodium with potassium-rich foods and stay well-hydrated. This is far more effective than any topical quick fix.”
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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