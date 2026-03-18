Ophthalmologist shares 3 eye muscle exercises to reduce eye fatigue from long hours of screentime

Dr Sudipto Pakrasi shared with us these three easy hacks to relieve your eye muscles:

Since you are staring at screens for long periods, your eye muscles can become tensed and strained. While working, your vision remains fixated on a single point on the screen, which can lead to a dull, aching sensation in your eyes by the end of the day.

This demands actively caring for your vision as well. We spoke to Dr Sudipto Pakrasi, chairman of ophthalmology, Medanta – The Medicity, who stated it is vital to take regular screen breaks to actively reduce digital strain.

The integration of technology in all workplaces has filtered through every aspect of daily functioning, making screens a dominant part of daily work life. Devices are no longer optional, but rather have become indispensable for work. But this also means employees are spending long hours in front of screens. Concerns like eye strain and vision health grow. ALSO READ: Doctor says you could be losing vision right now and not even know it. Are you ignoring this common cause of blindness?

Dr Pakrasi urged those with high-screen time to also spend time outdoors. “Spending adequate time outdoors has been associated with overall eye health benefits,” he noted. Similarly, while working, he mentioned that proper lighting is non-negotiable.

The ophthalmologist added that a balanced diet also plays an important role in terms of long-term ocular well-being. Add carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and other leafy greens, as they contain vitamin C, which protects the health of the cornea.

Likewise, dark green leafy vegetables contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which also protect the eyes from light exposure and help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. Vitamin C-rich foods, such as oranges and lemons, also support vision.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.