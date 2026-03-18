Ophthalmologist shares 3 eye muscle exercises to reduce eye fatigue from long hours of screentime
Are you rubbing your eyes as they ache from long hours of staring at screen? Find out which 3 exercises can reduce the vision stress.
The integration of technology in all workplaces has filtered through every aspect of daily functioning, making screens a dominant part of daily work life. Devices are no longer optional, but rather have become indispensable for work. But this also means employees are spending long hours in front of screens. Concerns like eye strain and vision health grow.
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This demands actively caring for your vision as well. We spoke to Dr Sudipto Pakrasi, chairman of ophthalmology, Medanta – The Medicity, who stated it is vital to take regular screen breaks to actively reduce digital strain.
Eye muscle exercises
Since you are staring at screens for long periods, your eye muscles can become tensed and strained. While working, your vision remains fixated on a single point on the screen, which can lead to a dull, aching sensation in your eyes by the end of the day.
Dr Sudipto Pakrasi shared with us these three easy hacks to relieve your eye muscles:
- Following the 20-20-20 rule (every 20 minutes, look 20 feet away for 20 seconds) helps reduce digital eye strain.
- Conscious blinking during screen use improves tear film stability and reduces dryness.
- Gentle near–far focusing (shifting gaze between a near and distant object) may help reduce temporary focusing fatigue.
Lifestyle habits for better eye health
Dr Pakrasi urged those with high-screen time to also spend time outdoors. “Spending adequate time outdoors has been associated with overall eye health benefits,” he noted. Similarly, while working, he mentioned that proper lighting is non-negotiable.
The ophthalmologist added that a balanced diet also plays an important role in terms of long-term ocular well-being. Add carrots, sweet potatoes, spinach, and other leafy greens, as they contain vitamin C, which protects the health of the cornea.
Likewise, dark green leafy vegetables contain lutein and zeaxanthin, which also protect the eyes from light exposure and help reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and cataracts. Vitamin C-rich foods, such as oranges and lemons, also support vision.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAdrija Dey
Adrija Dey’s proclivity for observation fuels her storytelling instinct. As a lifestyle journalist, she crafts compelling, relatable narratives across diverse touchpoints of the human experience, including wellness, mental health, relationships, interior design, home decor, food, travel, and fashion that gently nudge readers toward living a little better. For her, stories exist in flesh and bones, carried by human vessels and shaped through everyday endeavours. It is the small stories we live and share that make us human. After all, humans and their lores are the most natural and raw repositories of stories, and uncovering them, for her, is akin to peeling an orange under a winter afternoon sun. Always up for a chat, she believes the best stories come from unfiltered yapping, where "too much information" is kind of the point. A graduate of Indraprastha College for Women, University of Delhi, and an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi, Adrija spends her idle hours cocooned with herbal tea and a gripping thriller, scribbling inner monologues she loosely calls poetic pieces, often with her succulents in attendance. On lazier days, she can be found binge-watching, for the nth time, one from her comfort-show holy trinity: The Office (US), Brooklyn Nine-Nine, or Modern Family. Dancing by herself to her peppy playlists, however, is an everyday ritual she swears by religiously.Read More
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