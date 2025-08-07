Eye doctor shares tips to prevent eye strain from too much screen time: How to set brightness, contrast and font

Do you know the average screen time exposure for adults is between 6-7 hours a day? It extends even beyond this if you add in recreational screen time, according to reports. This prolonged use of digital screens can do more harm to our eyes than we realise. But as most of us end up saying, "What can we really do about it? We have to work. We have to unwind, don't we?" An eye expert says managing screen time effectively and ensuring vision-friendly settings of screens, may help reduce eye strain from too much screen time. Be smart about your screen time use to prevent eye strain.(Freepik)

Health Shots asked Dr Mubashir Parkar, Cataract and LASIK Surgeon, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Vashi, about the best screen settings for eye comfort. He says, "To reduce eye strain, your screen settings should match your environment and minimize excessive effort for your eyes".

Best screen settings to reduce digital eye strain

Brightness: Match your screen brightness to ambient light. If your screen looks like a light source in a dim room or is dull in bright light, adjust accordingly.

Contrast: Medium to high contrast is best (black text on a white or light gray background). Avoid low-contrast settings, which force your eyes to work harder.

Font size: The font size you use to read should be large enough to read comfortably without squinting or leaning in. Increase font size or zoom in around 125–150% or as per your comfort for easier reading.

Colour temperature: Warmer tones (less blue light) in the evening can reduce sleep disruption. Use built-in features like Night Light (Windows) or Night Shift (Mac/iOS).

Tips to prevent eye strain

For people who can’t avoid long hours on screens - especially IT professionals, journalists and students - what do you recommend to protect their eyes? The expert shares the following tips:

1. Follow the 20-20-20 rule: Every 20 minutes, look at something 20 feet away for at least 20 seconds.

2. Blink frequently: Screen use reduces blink rate by 30–50%. Consciously blink to avoid dry eyes.

3. Use artificial tears: If your eyes feel dry, lubricating eye drops (without preservatives for frequent use) can help.

4. Adjust ergonomics: Screen 20–28 inches away, eye level 4–5 inches below top of the screen. Use anti-glare screens or position away from windows.

5. Dark mode or light mode: Choose a mode based on personal comfort and lighting. Light mode is often easier in bright environments, while dark mode is best used in dim lighting.

6. Take breaks: Ideally, step away from the screen for 5–10 minutes every hour.

Nutrition tips for eye health

Apart from these, the eye specialist also recommends proper hydration or nutrition to maintain good eye health amid heavy screen use.

"Your eyes rely on hydration and nutrients to function well. Dehydration contributes to dry eyes and eye fatigue. So, drink adequate water throughout the day, especially in air-conditioned or heated environments that dry the eyes," he says.

As far as nutrition for eye health is concerned, Dr Parkar lists down the key nutrients for eye health.