Eat this, not that for eye health: Doctor reveals best diet to keep cataract away

Vision problems are a common occurrence in the older population. Prevalence of cataract is more often seen in older population and can lead to significant vision loss but regular screening can help detect the condition early and prevent complications related to matureness of the crystalline lens.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nusrat Bukhari, Ophthalmologist at Apollo Spectra in Mumbai, shared, “As one ages, eyes undergo changes that impact one’s vision quality. Among the most common age-related eye conditions is cataract, a clouding of the crystalline lens in the eye that develops slowly over time.”

Ignoring this eye condition could lead to permanent vision loss

While cataracts are often seen as a part of ageing, they shouldn’t be ignored. Dr Nusrat Bukhari asserted, “Remember, regular cataract screenings after 60 can make a difference in maintaining good vision and quality of life. Early detection allows for timely management, preventing complications and unnecessary suffering. Cataract surgery, which is safe and highly effective, can restore clear vision in most cases but the key lies in early diagnosis, which is only possible through routine eye check-ups.”

One of the most prevalent problems associated with UV exposure is the forming of cataracts, when the eye's natural lens becomes cloudy and vision is disrupted. (Representative picture: Freepik)

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr Sunil Moreker, Ophthalmologist at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai, said, “In the early stages of cataract, many people may not notice any vision loss and some may attribute minor changes in sight to ageing or lighting. However, as cataracts progress, one can experience symptoms such as blurred vision, glare or halos around lights, faded colours, frequent changes in prescription glasses and difficulty seeing at night. Ignoring these signs can lead to a gradual decline in vision, affecting daily tasks like reading, driving and even recognising faces”

Cataract screening should be done as per the doctor’s advice. Dr Sunil Moreker explained, “It is a painless eye examination that can aid in detecting early lens clouding even before symptoms appear. Or the symptom of cataract where a patient starts seeing near better without glasses thinking he /she has got near sight again after years of using glasses for near second sight. However, this happens in a type of cataract called nuclear cataract where the lens becomes denser and bends light more so, near object with divergent light now reaches retina without glasses for near.”

Antioxidants, Vitamin A and Vitamin C present in bananas help in boosting the immunity of the body. It also helps in macular degeneration, cataract and oxidative stress in the retina, thereby keeping the eye healthy.(Unsplash)

He elaborated, “These cataracts tend to get so dense that they then become brown in colour and are called brown cataract which are difficult to remove with conventional ultrasound and laser. When vision interferes with daily activities, surgery becomes the best option. Currently, cataract surgery is quick, minimally invasive and highly successful. Take utmost care of your eyes.”

Say goodbye to vision loss if you start doing this now

It is necessary to take utmost care of the eyes. So, schedule annual comprehensive eye exams, even if you don’t wear glasses. Dr Nusrat Bukhari advised, “Wear sunglasses outdoors and manage diabetes and high blood pressure, as they can invite eye problems. Eat a well-balanced diet consisting of leafy greens, vitamin C and omega-3s. Try to stay hydrated by drinking enough water. Make sure to report symptoms such as blurry vision or slightest intolerance to sunlight to the doctor without any delay. By taking proactive steps and prioritising regular eye screenings, those above 60 can protect their vision and enjoy a better quality of life.”

