Step inside NBA player Devin Booker's lavish estate with Bali-inspired swimming pool, garage dedicated to classic Chevrolets
Set near the Phoenix Mountains Preserve, Devin Booker’s estate pairs wood and veined marble with social spaces, including a custom bar and gaming area.
Phoenix Suns shooting guard and professional basketball player Devin Booker opened the doors to his palatial home in a video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in February 2022. The NBA all-star's stylish and inviting mansion, situated in the shadow of the Phoenix Mountains in Arizona, is a contemporary desert estate that highlights a design focused on comfort and social gatherings.
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Inside Devin Booker’s desert oasis
With retracting glass walls, a yard that boasts a Bali-inspired swimming pool, a fire pit, an impressive sneaker collection, a temperature-controlled wine cellar, a customised game house equipped with a theatre setup and a pool table, a garage dedicated to his passion for classic Chevrolet automobiles, and a guesthouse, Devin's home is the quintessential bachelor pad of your dreams. Let's take a look inside.
The design language
The nature surrounding Devin Booker’s residence gives it a feeling of a luxurious resort tucked in an oasis right in the middle of a desert. The stunning Phoenix Mountains Preserve nearby adds to its allure. The estate features a spacious living room, a custom gaming and bar area, an expansive kitchen with a personal chef, a mid-century dining space, a dedicated office converted from a former gaming room, and a master bedroom centred on an oversized custom bed.
Talking to AD about his home and how he brought his vision of his estate to fruition, the basketball player confessed, “When I was a kid growing up in Michigan, I’d close my eyes before bed and imagine what my house might one day look like. I consider myself fortunate to be surrounded by people with great style. Whenever I walk into my friends’ homes, I’m like a sponge, asking questions and absorbing what I see.”
The expansive layout
Wood and veined marble become integral to the house's design language. An all-surrounding pool, a stunning backyard with palm trees, 12-foot-long sofas, a custom poker table, an open garage with expensive marble flooring, a four-seater white-marble island table that seamlessly blends the open kitchen and dining atmosphere, and a mini bar counter styled with vintage armchairs and a walnut games table steal the show.
“I know this house is something special. During those long stretches on the road, I can’t stop thinking of getting back here. It’s like something that’s been a part of me my whole life, but I’m just realising it now,” the Phoenix Suns shooting guard told AD.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More