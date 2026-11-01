Step inside Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo's 3,000-square-foot Malibu beach house that blends ocean views and vintage decor
Ellen Pompeo’s 3,000-square-foot Malibu home balances sleek mid-century vibes with inviting textures, meaningful artwork, and curated vintage furnishings.
Grey’s Anatomy star Ellen Pompeo gave a tour of her mid-century beach house in a YouTube video shared by Architectural Digest (AD) in November 2022. Built in 1979, the house is about 3,000 square feet and was built by the actor to create a safe and cosy haven for her.
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In the video tour shared by AD, Ellen Pompeo showcases her completely rebuilt Malibu beach house, which she designed alongside her close friend and decorator Martin Lawrence Bullard. The residence prominently features a mid-century modern aesthetic, highlighted by striking book-matched marble, expansive glass walls, and a curated mix of vintage furnishings.
Inside Ellen Pompeo's beach house
Throughout the property, from the cosy family spaces and customised kitchen to the vibrant children's rooms and art-filled guest quarters, the design balances sleek architectural lines with warm, inviting textures. The Grey's Anatomy actor shared with AD that the home accommodates her bustling family life with frequent guests, blending personal touches, meaningful artwork, and relaxed outdoor areas.
“I like to say I manifested this house. I knew I couldn’t afford it, but I didn’t tell anyone that,” the actor shared with AD, talking about the interiors of the house. The entry’s walls are clad in a richly veined, rare Brazilian marble known as black Agatha; a vintage cutting table from the Yves Saint Laurent studio becomes the centrepiece; and a bench in green fabric, along with a vintage sofa, steals the show.
Scenic views and effortless living
The home is a lively yet comfortable coastal retreat that celebrates scenic ocean views and effortless California living. “Some people want a sterile home that makes them feel like they’re at a spa. But I love design that tells a story,” the actor told AD. The bedroom is proof of the same. The room is decorated with a massive patio overlooking the ocean, floor-to-ceiling windows offering scenic views, a modern four-poster bed with a metallic frame, veined marble walls, plush carpeted floors, and a massive plant.
About Ellen Pompeo
Ellen Pompeo is an American actor and producer best known for starring as Dr Meredith Grey on the long-running ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy, becoming one of the highest-paid actors on television and transitioning into an executive producer role. She also gained early critical acclaim in the feature film Moonlight Mile (2002), followed by appearances in Catch Me If You Can (2002) and Old School (2003).
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More