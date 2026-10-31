Step inside Cher's 4,000-square-foot LA duplex: Singer once lived in a beige-toned home with Indian antiques and Rajasthan palace vibes
Cher's Los Angeles former home is a serene retreat that blends a calm palette of cream, beige, dark wood with Indian antiques, textiles, architectural details.
If you pictured Cher's Los Angeles home as all sequins and disco balls, think again. Her ‘4,000-square-foot duplex’ is the exact opposite — a calm, creamy retreat that feels more like a boutique hotel in Rajasthan than a pop icon's LA pad. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers
Featured by Architectural Digest back in 2010, the singer's former residence was designed by Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, and the brief was clear: turn a 12-room apartment into a serene two-story sanctuary. What Cher and Martyn landed on is beige done right — layers of white, cream, beige and dark wood — but with Indian touches woven into literally every corner; and that is what makes this house unique.
The entrance sets the mood immediately
You know a home is serious about its aesthetics when even the entryway has a story. Cher’s main floor, which she calls her ‘parlour’, opens with backlit panels depicting Indian deities. They glow softly, lighting the entire entrance in the most flattering, temple-like light.
From there, the living space is one big, open loft connected by a spiral staircase, but nothing is what it seems. The kitchen? Hidden behind hand-carved lattice screens — traditional mashrabiyya work — so appliances disappear. Above the island, Chinese lanterns hang low, adding to that collected-over-decades feel.
The most lived-in spot is an actual 'late-16th-century Chinese opium bed' that Cher uses as a TV nook. It’s where guests crash, where she watches TV, where real life happens. The main sofa is a massive, extra-deep L-shaped sectional built for lounging. Slide open the retractable glass doors, and you’re on a terrace overlooking the entire LA skyline.
Full Indian palace fantasy
If the downstairs is serene, the upstairs master suite is spiritual. This is where Cher's love for India really takes over. The centrepiece is an antique Indian-paneled platform bed that faces floor-to-ceiling views from Malibu to Hollywood. Behind a pair of neutral custom sofas hangs a showstopper — a 19th-century Indian tapestry embroidered with real gold and silver thread. The floors are antiqued limestone, and every surface has history: antique inlaid bedside tables, an 18th-century Tibetan monk statue, and an early-19th-century carved wooden elephant that feels like it belongs in a palace.
Then there’s the dressing room. You enter through an archway designed to look like the facade of an Indian palace, and inside, mirrored walls reflect bronze lanterns imported straight from Marrakech. It’s dramatic but never loud.
The bathroom might be the most beautiful part. The bathtub sits in the middle of the room, wrapped in carved Indian stone panels. Above it hangs a gold-embroidered curtain that drops at the push of a button — instant privacy. The room is finished with inlaid Syrian chairs and custom cabinetry, for an overall romantic, 'exotic' vibe.
What makes Cher's duplex so good
This celebrity home never feels themed. It doesn't scream 'Indian-inspired home'. It feels collected, soulful, and deeply personal — a balance of historic craftsmanship and modern luxury.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Panwar
With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world.Read More