Step inside Cher's 4,000-square-foot LA duplex: Singer once lived in a beige-toned home with Indian antiques and Rajasthan palace vibes

If you pictured Cher's Los Angeles home as all sequins and disco balls, think again. Her ‘4,000-square-foot duplex’ is the exact opposite — a calm, creamy retreat that feels more like a boutique hotel in Rajasthan than a pop icon's LA pad. Also read | Step inside Sabyasachi Mukherjee's grand 7,250 square foot Kolkata home with maximalist decor, luxe crystal chandeliers

Featured by Architectural Digest back in 2010, the singer's former residence was designed by Martyn Lawrence-Bullard, and the brief was clear: turn a 12-room apartment into a serene two-story sanctuary. What Cher and Martyn landed on is beige done right — layers of white, cream, beige and dark wood — but with Indian touches woven into literally every corner; and that is what makes this house unique.

The entrance sets the mood immediately You know a home is serious about its aesthetics when even the entryway has a story. Cher’s main floor, which she calls her ‘parlour’, opens with backlit panels depicting Indian deities. They glow softly, lighting the entire entrance in the most flattering, temple-like light.

From there, the living space is one big, open loft connected by a spiral staircase, but nothing is what it seems. The kitchen? Hidden behind hand-carved lattice screens — traditional mashrabiyya work — so appliances disappear. Above the island, Chinese lanterns hang low, adding to that collected-over-decades feel.

The most lived-in spot is an actual 'late-16th-century Chinese opium bed' that Cher uses as a TV nook. It’s where guests crash, where she watches TV, where real life happens. The main sofa is a massive, extra-deep L-shaped sectional built for lounging. Slide open the retractable glass doors, and you’re on a terrace overlooking the entire LA skyline.