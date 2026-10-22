A beautiful home can still feel uncomfortable: Designer shares 4 interior mistakes to avoid

When you return from a long day at work or a regular day out, your home becomes a sanctuary for rest and relaxation. What makes a home comfortable? Contrary to popular opinion, an aesthetically pleasing home can also be uncomfortable. So, comfort is much more than how a room is decorated.

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What does an expert have to say about what determines a comfortable home beyond aesthetics? Priyanka Sinha, founder of The Opulence Interior Design Studio, reminded us that the rule of thumb is to take into account how people move around and use a room.

She added, "A beautiful house doesn't necessarily equal a comfortable house; whether it's the colours, the furniture or the decor, everything can look appealing, but comfort is a touch more subtle than this.”

Here are some of the mistakes the designer flagged:

1. Choosing looks over function Choose furniture and decor that serve a practical purpose, aside from looking good.

Leave enough space around large pieces, such as sofas, to move comfortably.

Check whether furniture is comfortable to sit on and easy to use before buying it.

Pick designs that suit daily lifestyle and everyday routines. 2. Ignoring proportion and scale Choose furniture that suits the size of your room. Oversized pieces can make small rooms feel cluttered. Undersized pieces can leave large rooms looking incomplete.

Consider how each piece fits alongside walls, doors, windows, and open areas for visual balance.

Measure space and furniture before buying, allowing enough room to walk around comfortably.