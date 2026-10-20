Step inside 117 year old Kolkata home with colonial architecture, antique furniture and a vintage car collection featuring a Ford Mustang

What does it feel like to step inside a 117-year-old home where history, heritage, and a love for all things vintage come together? Amritendu Roy gives Official Humans of Bombay a tour of his beautiful heritage home in Kolkata, offering a glimpse into its colonial architecture, treasured antiques, Bengali roots, Parsi heritage, and a remarkable collection of vintage cars. (Also read: Step inside Julianne Moore’s art-filled New York home with vintage furniture, sculptural pieces and a beautiful rooftop herb garden )

Built in the classic colonial style by British engineers, the red-brick house has stood for over a century, witnessing generations of family memories. Amritendu, who was born and brought up in the house, shares a deep connection with its walls, antique furniture, and timeless architecture. His grandfather acquired the property in 1943, and the family has lovingly preserved its old-world charm ever since.

When Amritendu married his Parsi wife, two distinct cultural traditions came together under one roof, adding another layer to the home’s rich history. Today, the house reflects a beautiful blend of Bengali roots, Parsi heritage, and colonial-era elegance.

A home filled with history and antiques The house features approximately 12 rooms, each with its own character and story. The formal sitting room is filled with inherited family furniture, including a remarkable 150-year-old Burmese sideboard. A pool table adds to the old-world charm, while a Chinese sideboard, believed to be around 100 to 150 years old, reflects the home's eclectic collection.

“The furniture you see here are inherited from family,” Amritendu explains, highlighting the sentimental value of the pieces that have remained with the family over generations.

The wooden staircase, supported by iron beams, is another reminder of the craftsmanship that went into building this colonial-era residence.

The expansive veranda, once known to the English as a balcony, offers another glimpse into the architectural grandeur of the home. Elsewhere, an old outhouse that originally housed the kitchen still bears its historic chimneys.

The house also includes a master bedroom and a guest room that doubles as Amritendu's home office and informal sitting room. Each space blends everyday living with a deep appreciation for heritage.