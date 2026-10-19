Step inside Julianne Moore’s art-filled New York home with vintage furniture, sculptural pieces and a beautiful rooftop herb garden

For actor Julianne Moore, home is more than just a place to unwind. It is a reflection of her personality, her love for art and her appreciation for objects that carry a story. In a home tour with Architectural Digest, Julianne opens the doors to her New York apartment, offering a glimpse into a thoughtfully designed space where vintage finds, contemporary artworks, treasured keepsakes and functional interiors come together seamlessly. (Also read: Step inside a Russian entrepreneur’s grand New York mansion inspired by the Winter Palace with a 24-carat gold staircase and private ballroom )

Located in a building dating back to the 1920s that originally served as a hotel, Julianne’s New York apartment offers her a new perspective on city living. Having spent nearly 25 years in a townhouse, the actor enjoys living above street level. “I love New York. This is the first time in my life that I’ve lived up high,” she shares, describing the joy of seeing the city unfold around her.

The apartment features several terraces, including one shared with close friends, as well as a small herb garden that both households can enjoy, bringing a touch of greenery to urban living.

A home shaped by personal treasures Julianne’s apartment reflects her personality through vintage finds, designer furniture and sentimental objects collected over the years. Among her favourites are chairs she bought in Paris in 1995. Although the seller suggested they might have been designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, she remains doubtful. “I love them. They’ve been in every house that I’ve ever had,” she says, adding that she cannot imagine parting with them.

The home also features affordable finds, including an IKEA storage unit she assembled herself to accommodate her dishes. “I was thinking about having something built and I found this,” she recalls. “I put it together and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, the colour is perfect.’”

This mix of high-design pieces, practical furniture and personal keepsakes gives the apartment its distinctive character.

The art of thoughtful details Because the apartment is relatively compact, Julianne and her architect, Oliver Freundlich, paid close attention to details, from light switches and faucets to cabinet handles. “We were really, really careful about the details of this apartment because it’s small,” she explains. “The details really, really matter.”

The existing bookcases, which belonged to the previous owners, helped inspire the wall colour. Alongside the kitchen’s concrete tiles and fireplace stone, they guided her choice of Sea Pearl by Benjamin Moore.

Her love for craftsmanship is evident in the entryway, where ceramics, sculptural objects and vintage finds create a welcoming atmosphere. A vase she discovered in a West 13th Street vintage store in the early 2000s has travelled with her through several homes. “I just love it. It’s like a piece of sculpture,” she says.

Another treasured object is an unfinished wooden bowl gifted by a makeup artist she worked with on Hannibal. Made by a woodworker in Asheville, it was deliberately left unfinished to suit her taste. “I like craft a lot. I don’t like things to be overproduced. I like patina. I like texture. I like ceramics,” she says, summing up her approach to interiors.