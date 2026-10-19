Ethnix by Raymond brings Indian craftsmanship to modern menswear at Lakmé Fashion Week 2026

Indian menswear is evolving, with traditional craftsmanship finding new expression through contemporary silhouettes, versatile styling and individualistic design. At Lakmé Fashion Week in partnership with FDCI 2026, Ethnix by Raymond explores this shift with Wedding Stories, a collection that celebrates India's rich textile heritage while reimagining occasionwear for the modern Indian man. Featuring everything from kurtas, bandhgalas and sherwanis to Indo-Western ensembles, suits and tuxedos, the collection offers a fresh perspective on dressing for weddings and other celebratory occasions. Ethnix by Raymond brings Indian craftsmanship to modern menswear (Raymond) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

Presented on October 18 at Taj Palace, New Delhi, the showcase brings together traditional textiles, artisanal techniques and modern tailoring. Floral Jacquards, Jamawar, brocades, Jaipur-inspired block prints, embroidery and intricate embellishments lend depth and character to the garments, while fluid cuts, layered forms, asymmetric details and considered styling introduce a contemporary sensibility.

Adding to the showcase is celebrated Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav, who walked the runway as the showstopper. In an exclusive conversation with HT Shop Now, Kalpana Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, Raymond Lifestyle Limited, discusses the design philosophy behind Wedding Stories, the changing preferences of Indian grooms and the growing appeal of Indo-Western fashion. She also shares insights into how traditional crafts can remain relevant in contemporary wardrobes and why Indian menswear has an opportunity to balance innovation with authenticity.

Q. Ethnix by Raymond’s latest collection explores the intersection of Indian heritage and contemporary menswear. What was the central design philosophy behind this collection, and how did you translate it into the garments?

Kalpana Singh: The core philosophy behind Wedding Stories was to bring India’s rich craft heritage into the wardrobe of the modern Indian man. We wanted to celebrate traditional textiles, prints and artisanal techniques while interpreting them through contemporary silhouettes and styling. This comes through in the use of Jacquards, Jamawar, brocades, block prints and embroidery, balanced with fluid cuts, subtle detailing and layered forms. The idea was to create occasionwear that feels rooted in Indian culture while reflecting how men want to dress today.

Q. Indian ethnic wear is increasingly moving beyond traditional occasions to become a form of personal expression. How do you think the modern Indian man’s relationship with ethnic fashion has evolved?

Kalpana Singh: Being the leading player in menswear, we believe that ethnic wear is no longer restricted to weddings or festivals. Men today are increasingly looking at it as a way to express their personality, individual style and cultural identity. There is a greater willingness to experiment with silhouettes, textures, colours and styling, while still valuing craftsmanship and comfort. We are seeing a move towards occasion wear that feels more personal and versatile, rather than being defined only by convention. This shift creates an opportunity for Indian menswear to evolve while retaining its cultural roots.

Q. The collection features everything from kurtas and bandhgalas to sherwanis, Indo-Western ensembles, suits and tuxedos. How did you approach creating a cohesive collection across such diverse silhouettes?

Kalpana Singh: At Ethnix by Raymond, the key is to maintain a consistent design language across the collection while allowing each silhouette to serve a different occasion and personality. Traditional Indian forms sit alongside contemporary tailoring, with textiles, surface detailing and thoughtful styling creating a common thread. From kurtas and bandhgalas to sherwanis, Indo-Western ensembles and formalwear, each piece interprets occasion dressing differently while remaining connected to the broader narrative of Wedding Stories. We wanted the collection to offer men a range of choices for the many moments that make up a modern Indian wedding.

Q. What are the key design elements that distinguish this collection from conventional festive and wedding menswear?

Kalpana Singh: Ethnix by Raymond’s showcase at Lakme Fashion Week brings together traditional craftsmanship and a more contemporary approach to silhouette and styling. Floral Jacquards, distinctive prints, subtle embroidery, considered embellishments and carefully selected trims add character without overwhelming the garment. Layering, asymmetric details and a balance between fitted and fluid forms lend the collection a modern sensibility. Rather than relying solely on ornamentation, Wedding Stories explores how fabric, construction and proportion can make weddingwear feel distinctive, refined and relevant to the modern Indian man.

Q. The collection incorporates floral Jacquards, Jaipur-inspired block prints, lurex details and intricate embellishments. How did you balance these traditional references with the need for contemporary styling?

Kalpana Singh: The balance comes from allowing the craft and textile to remain central while keeping the overall design considered and modern. Traditional references such as Jaipur-inspired block prints, floral Jacquards and intricate surface details bring richness and character to the garments. These are complemented by contemporary cuts, restrained use of embellishment, subtle lurex accents and thoughtful detailing. The intention is not to reinterpret heritage for the sake of novelty, but to present it in a way that feels natural to how the modern consumer wants to wear Indian occasion wear.

Q. The collection draws on textile traditions such as Jamawar, Jacquard, brocade, block printing, embroidery and weaving. How did you select these crafts, and what role do they play in shaping the collection’s identity?

Kalpana Singh: We looked at textile traditions that offer depth, texture and a strong visual connection to India's craft heritage. Jamawar, Jacquard and brocade bring richness to ethnic wear, while block printing, embroidery and woven textures introduce variation and individuality. Each technique contributes differently to the collection, whether through its pattern, surface or tactile quality. Together, they reinforce the idea that traditional craftsmanship can remain relevant when it is thoughtfully integrated into contemporary design. For us, heritage is not simply a reference to the past; it is a living design language that continues to evolve.

Q. Looking ahead, what changes would you most like to see in the Indian menswear industry, particularly in the way it approaches craftsmanship, innovation and the modern consumer?

Kalpana Singh: I would like to see Indian menswear continue to build on its exceptional craft heritage while becoming more experimental in design, construction and styling. There is an opportunity to give traditional techniques a wider place in contemporary wardrobes and to make occasionwear more reflective of individual preferences. Today's consumer is looking for a balance of cultural relevance, modern design and versatility. The industry's challenge—and opportunity—is to bring these expectations together without losing the authenticity and craftsmanship that make Indian menswear distinctive.

Q. The modern Indian groom is increasingly experimenting with colour, texture, layering and unconventional silhouettes. What are the biggest shifts you have observed in wedding menswear, and how does this collection respond to them?

Kalpana Singh: The evolution of the modern Indian groom is noteworthy. The modern groom is increasingly interested in creating a look that reflects his own personality rather than following a single idea of what weddingwear should be. We are seeing greater openness to experimenting with textures, layered looks, Indo-Western silhouettes and more individual styling choices. Wedding dressing is also becoming more considered across different occasions, from the main ceremony to celebrations surrounding it. Wedding Stories responds to this evolution through a mix of traditional and contemporary silhouettes, varied textiles and thoughtful detailing, giving the modern groom and wedding guest more ways to express their personal style.

Q. How do you see Indo-Western fashion evolving in India? Is the focus shifting from combining Western and Indian elements to creating a more seamless design language?

Kalpana Singh: Yes, the conversation is increasingly moving towards integration rather than simply combining two distinct styles. Indo-Western fashion is at its most compelling when Indian craftsmanship, textiles and design references are naturally incorporated into contemporary silhouettes and construction. The result should feel cohesive rather than like separate influences placed together. This approach allows Indian menswear to evolve in a way that feels modern and internationally relevant while retaining a distinct cultural identity. That balance between heritage and contemporary design is central to the direction explored in Wedding Stories.

Q. Celebrated cricketer Suryakumar Yadav will walk the runway as the showstopper for this showcase. What made him the right choice for the collection, and how does his personality align with the Ethnix by Raymond aesthetic?

Kalpana Singh: Suryakumar Yadav represents a contemporary Indian man who is confident, individualistic and comfortable expressing his personality. His association with Wedding Stories brings an interesting intersection of cricket and fashion to the runway, connecting the collection with a wider cultural conversation around modern Indian identity. The collection celebrates a similar spirit—respect for heritage alongside the confidence to embrace a more contemporary expression of style. His presence adds another dimension to the showcase and reinforces the idea that Indian occasionwear can be rooted in tradition while speaking to today's generation.

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