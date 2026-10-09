Blushes are having a moment, and here are 7 blushes we are obsessed with for a natural glow

A touch of blush on the cheeks brings life and dimension back to your face. ((Freepik)) By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less Festive makeup does not always have to mean heavy foundation, dramatic eyes and an intense highlighter. Sometimes, a soft flush of colour on the cheeks is enough to make the entire face look fresher and more radiant. A good blush can add warmth to the complexion, bring dimension to the face and create that naturally flushed look that works beautifully with festive outfits. The key, however, is choosing the right formula, finish and shade. Cream and liquid blushes can give the skin a more dewy, skin-like appearance, while powder blushes are useful if you prefer a soft matte finish or want makeup that lasts through a long festive celebration. Current makeup trends are also moving towards softer, diffused blush placement rather than sharply defined cheek colour. If you are looking for blushes that can give you a natural-looking festive glow, here are 7 options available on Amazon to consider.

If you prefer a classic powder blush, Maybelline Fit Me Mono Blush is an easy option to add to your festive makeup bag. It has a finely milled texture that can be built up gradually, making it easier to achieve a subtle flush instead of an overly pigmented finish. Best for: Everyday-to-festive makeup and beginners Finish: Natural-looking powder finish Key ingredients: Talc, dimethicone, synthetic fluorphlogopite and colour pigments. Check the individual shade's packaging for the complete ingredient list.

2 . Mamaearth Matte Glow Serum Blush With Vitamin C & Cherry Extract - 5 Ml - Cherry Red | Weightless Serum Formula | Long-Lasting | Blendable, Water-Like Texture Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

For those who prefer a liquid or serum-like blush, this option can add a fresh wash of colour without making the cheeks look too powdery. It is particularly suited to the current skin-like makeup trend, where the aim is to let some of the natural-looking skin texture show through. Best for: Dewy festive makeup Finish: Glowy Key ingredients: Serum-based formula with hydrating ingredients; check the pack for the complete shade-specific INCI list.

Swiss Beauty's Cream It Up Blush is another option for anyone who prefers cream makeup. Amazon listings describe it as a highly pigmented, blendable and buildable blush, with shea butter in the formula. The buildable texture is particularly useful for festive makeup because you can start with a small amount and add more colour depending on your outfit and the intensity of the rest of your makeup. Best for: Cream-blush lovers Finish: Soft and blendable Key ingredient: Shea butter

MARS Sugar Rush Liquid Blush is designed for a lightweight application and comes with a doe-foot applicator. Amazon listings describe it as having a dewy-matte finish, high pigmentation and a lightweight formula. For a natural look, use just one tiny dot on each cheek and blend it quickly. This technique gives you much more control than applying a large amount of liquid blush at once. Best for: Long festive days Finish: Dewy-matte Key ingredients: Check the individual shade's packaging for the complete ingredient list.

If convenience matters to you, a blush stick can be easier to carry and apply during festive occasions. Insight's On The Go Blush Stick is a cream formula designed for use on the cheeks, lips and eyes and is infused with vitamin E, according to its Amazon listing. You can swipe a small amount directly onto your cheeks and blend it using your fingers. This also makes it useful for creating a coordinated monochromatic festive look. Best for: Travel and quick makeup Finish: Creamy Key ingredient: Vitamin E

The Swiss Beauty Softy Blush is another powder option worth considering if you want a buttery texture. Amazon listings describe it as blendable, highly pigmented and long-lasting, with a soft texture. Because highly pigmented blushes can become intense quickly, pick up a small amount on a fluffy brush, tap off the excess and then build the colour gradually. Best for: Powder-blush users Finish: Soft and diffused Key ingredients: Check the shade-specific packaging for the complete ingredient list.