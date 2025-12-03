Julianne Moore follows this unique fitness tip to stay fit at 65: 'It's so good'

Ever wondered what Julianne Moore’s fitness mantra looks like? The Hollywood star has herself shared several aspects of her fitness regime. Speaking to People magazine, the 65-year-old revealed an extraordinary tip that was shared by her trainer. She said, “I remember I had a trainer who used to say, 'You should take the opportunity to walk backwards.’ So every once in a while, I just go ahead and walk backwards, especially up a hill, because it's so good for your body and brain, because your brain's like, 'Whoa, what's that?'" Julianne Moore is celebrating her 65th birthday on December 3.(REUTERS)

Moore is celebrating her 65th birthday on Wednesday, December 3.

Brain Health Matters campaign

Moore, who had partnered with Lilly to launch its new Brain Health Matters campaign, said she learned to take her overall health more seriously as she has grown older and wiser.

"When you're younger, you don't think about much at all. I mean, you really feel impervious to everything, and to anything health and wellness related. But I think, the more life you've accrued, the more precious it becomes,” the Chloe star said.

Joining a dementia-awareness campaign

A Diario AS report states that Moore has joined the dementia-awareness campaign - Brain Health Matters. Moore had won an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role as a university professor with Alzheimer's disease in Still Alice.

“I knew nothing about Alzheimer’s when I made that movie. I felt I had a responsibility to make it as accurate as possible, so I did a tremendous amount of research,” she earlier told Parade magazine.

Moore teamed up with pharmaceutical company Lilly on a “multi-year” campaign, which encourages individuals to “take charge of their brain health and lower their risk of dementia from conditions like Alzheimer’s disease,” according to Diario AS.

FAQs:

1. When is Julianne Moore's birthday?

She was born on December 3, 1960.

2. What was Julianne Moore's last project?

She was last seen in Echo Valley. The thriller movie came out in June.

3. What are her upcoming projects?

Moore will next be seen in Robert Schwentke's Control.