‘Priyanka Chopra is so lovely’: Julianne Moore cannot stop gushing about 'wonderful person and lovely actress'

Julianne Moore heaps praise on Priyanka Chopra

Julianne called Priyanka a 'lovely actress and wonderful person'. She said, “You know the funny thing is that when we (met) when I was on my way to India. I think I met Priyanka once at an airport, actually, when we were transferring flights. I think I was going to Southern India, and she was going to a wedding in India. She’s so lovely, so so lovely, such a lovely actress and wonderful person.”

Julianne on her India visit

Julianne spoke about the time she visited Southern India. She added, “It was such a beautiful place. And the food was so delicious, it was utterly different for me. I mean, really, really wonderful. The temples and the flower markets and the atmosphere… I'd love to go back. I want to, I really want to see more. But I was just absolutely enchanted.”

Julianne travelled to India in 2018 with her husband, Bart Freundlich, to film the remake of After the Wedding. She had visited Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu and also posed for pictures with actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

About Julianne's latest project

Julianne currently stars in Apple TV+'s psychological thriller Echo Valley alongside Sydney Sweeney. The series premiered on June 13. Directed by Michael Pearce, the series also features Fiona Shaw, Edmund Donovan, and Albert Jones.

It promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as it explores the complex and often dangerous relationship between a mother and her troubled daughter. Julianne portrays Kate, a mother caught in the turbulent waters of her strained bond with her daughter, Claire, played by Sydney.

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff. Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.