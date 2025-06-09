Priyanka Chopra is in awe of this 16-year-old belly dancing girl from Chhattisgarh; fans call her moves ‘flawless’

Actor Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday to share a dance reel of a 16-year-old girl from Chhattisgarh. The self-taught dancer, named Lavanya Das Manikpuri, was seen dancing to the iconic Bollywood track, Piya Tu Ab To Aja, sung by Asha Bhosle. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives a quick peek inside her closet featuring dozens of outfits, bags during her 'quick trip' to LA) Priyanka Chopra shared the dance reel of Lavanya Das on her Instagram Stories.

Priyanka loves self-taught dancer's belly dance video

The black-and-white video, which lasted for over a minute, saw Lavanya showing off her excellent dance moves to the song with a smile on her face. “Need to practise more,” she wrote in her caption.

Her belly dance caught the attention of Priyanka, who shared the video on her Instagram Stories without a caption. Lavanya posted a screengrab of Priyanka's mention in a new post, and wrote in the caption, “I’m dreamingggg at this point.”

Fan reactions

The video also had comments from several other Bollywood stars. Avneet Kaur commented with red heart on fire emoticon, while Elli Evram wrote, “Stunning!” Many fans arrived to admire Lavanya's moves after spotting her on Priyanka Chopra's Stories. One wrote, “How much you would have trained yourself to reach this level of perfection, where every step matched every beat. Flawless.” A comment read, “Imagine Priyanka Chopra sharing this on her story 😭 came directly from her story!” “Wow.. superb,” said another.

Meanwhile, fans will get to see Priyanka next in the film Heads of State, in which she stars alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She will also return for the second season of Citadel.

Although an official announcement is yet to be made, Priyanka is touted to star in SS Rajamouli's much-awaited action-adventure SSMB 29, alongside Mahesh Babu in the lead role. While details of the project and Priyanka's role are kept under wraps, this could mark Priyanka's return to not only Indian cinema, but also Telugu cinema, 23 years after P Ravi Shankar's 2002 romantic drama Apuroopam.