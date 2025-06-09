Priyanka Chopra gives a quick peek inside her closet featuring dozens of outfits, bags during her 'quick trip' to LA

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a bunch of pictures from her 'quick trip' to Los Angeles. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Priyanka gave a peek at how she spent her time during her stay in LA. (Also Read | Inside Malti's NY trip with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Trying on makeup, feasting on ice cream, playing with friends) After New York, Priyanka Chopra travelled to Los Angeles.

Priyanka Chopra meets her friends during LA visit

In the first few photos, Priyanka was seen showering love on her pets--Gino and Panda. Sitting on the stairs, she smiled and petted them. Priyanka wore a brown top, denims, shoes and a black cap. Priyanka was also seen posing with her friends Akari Kalai and Cavanaugh James. The actor wore a red outfit as she gave different poses with them.

Priyanka gives a glimpse of her closet

Priyanka also gave a peek inside her closet, which has housed her different outfits and bags. The well-lit room had a grey carpet covering the entire floor. Priyanka clicked a mirror selfie inside her closet. The actor also gave a glimpse of a wall, which featured artists across generations and genres.

Nick Jons reacts to Priyanka's pics

Priyanka also feasted on salads as she visited her friends. She shared a few other photos from her travels. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "A quick trip home to pack us up for the summer, turned into such a unexpected delight. Wait are we a band @akarikalai @cavanaughjames?" Reacting to the post, Priyanka's husband-singer, Nick Jonas, posted a fire emoji. She geo-tagged the location as Los Angeles, California.

Before LA Priyanka was in New York

Recently, Priyanka was in New York with Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick's brothers, Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Franklin Jonas, accompanied them. Sharing a carousel of photos on Instagram featuring her family members, Priyanka wrote, "(Waving hand emoji) May (fairy and kiss mark emojis)."

About Priyanka's upcoming projects

Priyanka will star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut". Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu.