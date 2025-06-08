Inside Malti's NY trip with Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas: Trying on makeup, feasting on ice cream, playing with friends

Inside Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' New York trip

Priyanka, Nick Jonas and Malti spent a day with their family and friends in New York. In a photo, the couple was seen smiling as Malti played with Priyanka. They also took a walk by the river holding hands. Priyanka posted her photos as she enjoyed the sunset, posed with Malti and clicked a selfie with the Statue of Liberty. She shared a photo in which Malti sat on Nick's shoulder as he walked.

Malti has fun during the trip with her family

The actor also shared a picture of Malti feasting on her ice cream as Joe looked at her. The toddler had some fun time in New York as she played with her friends and posed for a photo with a butterfly mural. In a few photos, Malti was seen applying makeup. She was also seen wearing nail extensions as Priyanka helped her. Sharing the photos, Priyanka simply wrote, "(Waving hand emoji) May (fairy and kiss mark emojis)."

Nick shares pics with family

Nick, in his post, shared photos with Kevin and Joe as they feasted on pizza and drinks. He also posted his photo from inside the recording studio. Priyanka, Nick, Joe and Malti posed for a photo as they walked on the streets of the city. Nick also posted a selfie with Priyanka from their Met Gala album. He shared a photo of the back of Priyanka. The singer also took Malti out as they watched a game. Sharing the photos, Nick wrote, "Greetings from me posting."

About Chopra-Jonas family

Priyanka tied the knot with Nick Jonas in 2018 in Rajasthan. They had a traditional Christian wedding followed by a Hindu ceremony. They welcomed Malti through surrogacy in January 2022.

About Priyanka's new projects

Reportedly, Priyanka will star in SS Rajamouli's upcoming film alongside Mahesh Babu. Priyanka will also star in Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She is set to play a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in The Bluff.

Fans will also see Priyanka in the highly anticipated web series Citadel 2. The second season, which was scheduled to release this year, has been postponed "to a spring 2026 debut".