Quote of the day by Cher: 'I know people who are a lot more talented than I am, who just haven't been lucky'

In an industry often defined by grueling hustle culture, one of the entertainment industry’s most enduring icons, Cher, once offered a refreshing — and perhaps humbling — perspective on her own superstardom. Also read | Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don’t really need them to live' Cher at Met Gala 2026 in New York City on May 4. (AP)

Cher, the Oscar, Emmy, and Grammy-winning artist whose career has spanned several decades, turned 80 on May 20. On her birthday, let us revisit a sentiment that has become a cornerstone of her late-career philosophy: success isn't just about her talent, it’s about the roll of the dice.

What did Cher actually say? Speaking on the nature of her longevity, Cher famously said that the relentless pursuit of specific milestones often misses the bigger picture of how 'making it' actually works.

The singer was quoted as having said in a 2018 interview with People, "I always believe that what belongs to you comes to you. It's not about achieving goals. With success, luck has so much to do with it. I know people who are a lot more talented than I am, who just haven't been lucky."

This admission stands in stark contrast to the standard celebrity narrative of 'working harder than everyone else'. While Cher’s work ethic is indisputable — having transitioned from a 1960s folk-rock duo to a 1970s TV star, an 80s Oscar-winning actor, and a 90s dance-pop pioneer — she remains adamant that talent is merely the entry fee, not the guarantee.