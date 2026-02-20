Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don’t really need them to live'

In an era of 'trad-wives (traditional wives)' and shifting relationship dynamics, one vintage interview clip continues to reign supreme on social media feeds. It’s not just about the sequins or the dry wit — it’s about a fundamental shift in how women view independence. Also read | Quote of the day by Aishwarya Rai: 'I think the biggest strength lies in one's ability to say no' Cher's authenticity and commitment to being herself contribute to her enduring fame at 79. (Instagram/ Cher)

During a now-legendary 1996 interview with US television host Jane Pauley, singer Cher delivered a masterclass in self-sufficiency that remains the gold standard for empowerment nearly three decades later.

Cher's famous quote When Jane questioned if Cher’s stance on men — 'A man is absolutely not a necessity' — was 'mean and bitter', the singer didn't flinch. Instead, she offered a metaphor that has since become the ultimate relationship North Star: "Not at all. I adore dessert. I love men. I think men are the coolest. But you don’t really need them to live."

By categorising romantic partnership as a 'luxury' rather than a 'necessity,' Cher reframed the narrative of the single woman. In her eyes, a partner isn't the main course or the air you breathe — they are the optional, delightful topping to an already full life.