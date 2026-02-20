Quote of the day by Cher: 'I love men but you don’t really need them to live'
In a famous 1996 interview, Cher delivered some iconic lines, including, "Mom, I am a rich man." It is 2026, and Cher's quotes still hit home today.
In an era of 'trad-wives (traditional wives)' and shifting relationship dynamics, one vintage interview clip continues to reign supreme on social media feeds. It's not just about the sequins or the dry wit — it's about a fundamental shift in how women view independence.
During a now-legendary 1996 interview with US television host Jane Pauley, singer Cher delivered a masterclass in self-sufficiency that remains the gold standard for empowerment nearly three decades later.
Cher's famous quote
When Jane questioned if Cher’s stance on men — 'A man is absolutely not a necessity' — was 'mean and bitter', the singer didn't flinch. Instead, she offered a metaphor that has since become the ultimate relationship North Star: "Not at all. I adore dessert. I love men. I think men are the coolest. But you don’t really need them to live."
By categorising romantic partnership as a 'luxury' rather than a 'necessity,' Cher reframed the narrative of the single woman. In her eyes, a partner isn't the main course or the air you breathe — they are the optional, delightful topping to an already full life.
The ultimate mic drop: ‘Mom, I am a rich man’
The climax of the interview came when Cher recounted a conversation with her mother, Georgia Holt. When Georgia suggested her daughter should eventually 'settle down and marry a rich man', Cher’s six-word response became a feminist battle cry: "Mom, I am a rich man."
Why what Cher said decades ago still matters in 2026
While the interview took place in the mid-90s, its resonance hasn't faded. Cher's philosophy continues to trend. It shifted the goalpost from finding wealth to creating it. Moreover, it removes the 'desperation' from dating; when you don't need a partner to survive, you only choose one who actually adds value to your life. It also celebrates the idea that a woman’s life is complete on its own merits.
Cher wasn't just talking about her bank account; she was talking about her spirit. She proved that you can 'adore dessert' without ever being hungry for it.
Who is Cher and why is she famous?
Cher, 79, is a renowned US singer and actor, known for her iconic voice, bold style, and enduring presence in pop culture. Born Cherilyn Sarkisian on May 20, 1946, in El Centro, California, she rose to fame in the 1960s as part of the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher, alongside her then-husband Sonny Bono. Cher's current boyfriend is music executive and producer Alexander 'AE' Edwards, 39, whom she has been dating for roughly three years as of early 2026.
Apart from her personal life and music, Cher's bold, eclectic style has influenced fashion trends for decades, from her hippie looks in the '60s to her iconic Bob Mackie outfits. Cher's authenticity, resilience, and commitment to being herself contribute to her enduring fame and beloved status.
