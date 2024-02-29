Cher twins with boyfriend Alexander Edwards, 38, at Paris Fashion Week, fans amazed at her youthfulness at 77

Cher and her 38-year-old boyfriend, Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards, looked chic and stylish as they appeared at the Balmain fashion show in Paris on Wednesday, February 28. The 77-year-old Grammy winner and her partner coordinated their looks. They were later spotted sitting in the front row. Alexander Edwards and Cher arrive for the presentation of creations by Balmain for the Women Ready-to-wear Fall-Winter 2024/2025 collection as part of the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris on February 28, 2024 (Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)(AFP)

Both of them wore denim with black blazers. While Cher donned a slim denim with an oversize black blazer with sequin lapels, Ewdwards was spotted in loose jeans with a differently-shaped, patterned blazer. Both were seen wearing black shoes.

Social media is amazed at Cher’s latest appearance with Edwards, and many admired how beautiful she looked at 77. See what X users are saying:

Fans have long been in awe of Cher's youthfulness. In an interview with Good Morning Britain last year, she said, “I'll be 80 at some point sooner than I wish and I'll still be wearing my jeans and still be wearing long hair and doing the same stuff I have always done.”

Susanna Reid asked her, "What is the secret to the fact you look so terrific?”

“The genes in my family are pretty amazing. I don’t know if not feeling old makes you younger? I keep up with the trends and have young friends," Cher replied.

Cher and Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards' relationship

Cher and Edwards went public with their relationship back in 2020. They had met at Paris Fashion Week in September that same year. Later, appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Cher said of their age gap, “On paper, it's kind of ridiculous. But in real life, we get along great. He's fabulous. And I don't give men qualities that they don't deserve." In March last year, they made their red carpet debut when they attended the Versace show in Los Angeles together.

In a previous interview with PEOPLE, Cher admitted that she broke rules for Edwardsbecause he is "just so special". "I hate when people say people are special, but lots of people say I'm special, so I can say that he's special," she added. "No matter what happens, I love being with him. He makes me laugh, and we have fun. What I learned is that it's never too late. If you wrote out all the statistics, you would go, 'Well, this is doomed.' But we've been together a year, and if it was just a year, it would've been worth it. I've had the best time," she said.

She also said that she focuses on the happiness her boyfriend brings into her life despite their age gap. "If you have happiness, you can't think about how long it's going to last. You have to think about 'How does it feel?' and live in the moment," she said.