Pop icon Cher, 77, shares intimate photo with much younger boyfriend amid son's conservatorship case

Amidst ongoing legal complexities surrounding her son's conservatorship, pop icon Cher offered a glimpse into her personal life. Sharing an intimate moment with her longtime partner, Alexander Edwards, the 77-year-old singer is defying public scrutiny and embracing love in the face of personal challenges. For the unversed, Cher is currently entangled in a legal conflict, seeking conservatorship for the estate of her son, Elijah Blue Allman. Iconic Star Cher Grapples with Accusations of Involvement in Son's Abduction Amid Marriage Reconciliation Drama. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP)(AFP)

Cher shares intimate photo with boyfriend Edwards

The 77-year-old pop icon shared a personal snapshot of herself and her partner on Twitter, capturing a touching moment. In the picture, she seemed to be shedding tears while gently holding her beau's chin with one hand and embracing his upper back with her free arm. The emotionally supercharged picture caught Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards smiling gently, holding her around the waist. Alongside the post, she wrote, “Love is Love.”

They both looked effortlessly stunning in their casual outfits in the picture. Cher was hugging Edwards, who was dressed casually in baggy jeans and a varsity jacket, while she was wearing a black top and black and white patterned slacks.

Cher and Alexander Edwards's relationship

According to several media reports Cher and Edward first met at Paris Fashion Week in September 2022. Shortly after, the Strong Enough singer confirmed their relationship on Twitter in November 2022. The duo currently share an age gap of 39 years. It was said that they broke up in the spring, but by the fall, they had made up. They've since been open about their affection for each other, sharing PDAs on social media and attending events together.

Cher’s legal battle

Citing concerns about her son's alleged drug abuse and his ability to manage his finances, Cher filed a petition on December 27th seeking control over his financial resources. As per Pagesix, in her court filing she wrote, “any funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself, and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

However, her son decided to fight back. Allman in his court filing on Thursday reportedly wrote ,“A conservatorship of the estate is not necessary at this time, no reason exists for the appointment of a conservator, the proposed conservator is not entitled to priority, and proposed conservator is unfit to serve."