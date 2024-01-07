Stranger Things season 5 goes on floor: Shooting of Netflix hit begins, eyes on release date

Good news for Upside Down fans! Filming for Stranger Things 5 has officially begun, drawing us one step closer to the electrifying conclusion of Netflix's sci-fi phenomenon. The cast and crew have returned to face the difficulties head-on as the secrets of Hawkins get more complex and the fate of our beloved characters becomes uncertain. Stranger Things has aired two successful seasons on Netflix.

Earlier, there was much anticipation surrounding the release date of the immensely popular franchise, and it seems a date is now ready to be confirmed.

Stranger Things season 5 begins shooting

After facing multiple delays due to Hollywood's major SAG-AFTRA strike, production for the fifth and ultimate season of Netflix's Stranger Things has officially started in Atlanta. Key cast members, including Joe Keery (Steve), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Maya Hawke (Robin), and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan), were reportedly present for a scene shot at the studio base, according to postings on social media from Atlanta-based outlets like Atlanta Filming.

The creators of Stranger Things surprised fans on Stranger Things Day 2023 with a creepy preview of the season's first episode. Filming was supposed to begin in June 2023, but the strikes caused a seven-month delay in the season's finale.

Stranger Things season 5 release date

Filming for the final season has begun, and fans can anticipate seeing Hawkins' heroes return to Netflix in early 2025. The creators have stated that they would not be adding any new characters to the cast of the upcoming season.

Stranger Things season 5 what to expect

Haunted by Vecna's touch, Max teetered on the edge of oblivion in season 4's finale. Saved by Eleven's eleventh-hour intervention, her future remains uncertain. As season 5 approaches, the lasting impact of Vecna's curse and the results of Eleven's actions are set to become major puzzles for Hawkins' heroes to solve.

Sneek Peak into Season 5 of Stranger Things

The first episode of the finale is titled “Chapter One: The Crawl – Written by The Duffer Brothers”